This 75-inch TV is just $600 at Best Buy for Cyber Week 2021

In case you missed this year’s Cyber Monday TV deals, don’t worry because you can still avail some of the best Cyber Monday deals for 4K TVs. For example, Best Buy is still offering a $90 discount on this 75-inch Hisense 4K TV, which brings its price down to $700 from its original price of $790. It may be a mistake that this deal remains online, so if you want to take advantage of it, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade the display in your living room to a massive screen, you should shop Best Buy’s offer for the Hisense 75A6G 4K TV. It’s equipped with a 75-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution that’s accompanied by a full-array LED backlight, for sharper images that will help you better appreciate your favorite shows and movies. Completing the transformation of your living room into a home cinema is the TV’s support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 technology, which enables more detail in dark areas of the screen, clearer highlights, and more vibrant colors. HDR contributes more to overall picture quality than resolution when it’s done right, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide, and that’s certainly the case with the Hisense 75A6G 4K TV.

For an even more immersive cinematic experience, this Hisense 4K TV also features DTS Virtual: X technology, which improves audio through virtualizing height content over traditional stereos. Great-looking videos won’t mean much if their audio isn’t up to par — you won’t have to worry about that happening when you’re watching content on the Hisense 75A6G 4K TV.

Digital Trends’ best TVs are all smart TVs, and the Hisense 75A6G 4K TV also falls under this category with Android TV as its operating system. The platform enables easy access to all your preferred streaming services. for virtually unlimited content that you can watch on the 75-inch screen. You can customize the Android TV home screen for shortcuts to your favorite apps and content, which will allow you to continue from where you stopped watching a show or movie, and to quickly jump to newly released episodes. To jumpstart your streaming library, every purchase of the Hisense 75A6G 4K TV will come with a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+, applicable to new subscribers.

The 4K TV also offers an Auto Low Latency Mode, which automatically adjusts the settings for smooth, uninterrupted gameplay when you’re playing video games. It also features built-in Chromecast, so you can cast videos and photos from your mobile devices or computers to the TV’s 75-inch screen. For added convenience, the TV comes with a voice remote that will let you use voice commands for functions such as launching apps, changing channels, adjusting volume, and searching for content to watch, with the help of Google Assistant.

