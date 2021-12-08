This 75-inch ULED TV is only $850 at Best Buy today

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with 4K TV deals and QLED TV deals, now’s the perfect time to do so through one of the tantalizing offers from retailers so that you can get your new TV in time for the holiday celebrations. If you’re not sure which one to purchase, it’s highly recommended that you consider Best Buy’s offer for this 75-inch Hisense Quantum ULED 4K TV that brings its price down to $850, after a $200 discount to its original price of $1,050.

Hisense is already a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best TVs, and the brand will remain there with products like the Hisense 75U6G. The TV features a 75-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for improved color, contrast, and brightness compared with regular TVs. It’s also a QLED TV that’s powered by Quantum Dot technology, which involves nanoparticles that become emissive when light hits them, achieving increased brightness and more natural colors when added to an LED display, according to our 4K TV buying guide. With Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound, the TV creates an immersive cinematic experience inside your living room.

For virtually unlimited content, you can access your favorite streaming services on the Hisense 75U6G 4K TV through the Android TV platform. Watch shows and movies on Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, among other services, and get a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ if you purchase this Hisense 4K TV. You can use the voice remote to call on Google Assistant, so that you can issue voice commands to search for things to watch, adjust the TV’s volume, control your other smart home devices, and so much more.

Your Christmas gatherings will be more lively with this 75-inch Hisense Quantum ULED 4K TV in your living room, so you might want to take advantage of Best Buy’s discount. The retailer is selling the 4K TV with a $200 price cut, which brings it down to a more affordable $850 from its original price of $1,050. Shipping channels are about to get congested, and stocks may run out at any moment, so to make sure that the 75-inch Hisense Quantum ULED 4K TV arrives at your doorstep in time for the holidays, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

