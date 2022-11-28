 Skip to main content
This 70-inch 4K TV is $450 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday

Lucas Coll
By
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Black Friday has come and gone, but if you’re still on the hunt for that perfect bargain, then rest assured that there are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals for the taking right now. Of course, that includes some great bargains on TVs, which have been among the most popular items for sale this year, and if your home cinema needs a new screen, then Best Buy has a solid offer up for grabs on the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K television. For a limited time, a $60 discount knocks it down below $500, letting you grab this big-screen TV for $450 while stock lasts. Here’s what we like about it.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV

Gone are the days when big-screen TVs were only found in high-end (read: very expensive) home theater setups. Nowadays, some of the best TV brands include names like Hisense that put out solid and very affordable TVs big enough to turn your movie room into a proper in-home cinema. At 70 inches, this Hisense A6G Series television is one such 4K smart TV, and it’s one of the more attractive big-screen Cyber Monday TV deals to drop among this year’s sales. Although it lacks some of the bells and whistles of more expensive QLED and OLED TVs, the Hisense A6G still offers some very nice features that you often don’t see at this price point.

These include support for Dolby Vision (the best HDR format) along with HDR10 and HLG, so you can get the most out of a broad range of HDR TV media. It’s a smart TV that runs on the Android TV platform, so you also get Chromecast and Google Assistant built right in. With Chromecast, you can play content directly on the TV from any compatible mobile device, while the included voice remote lets you enjoy hands-free control and the other conveniences of the Google Assistant AI helper. The Hisense A6G Series 4K TV also features an Auto Low Latency Mode that detects when you fire up a game console and automatically reduces input lag to optimize the television’s performance while gaming.

Even at its normal price of $510, the Hisense A6G Series 4K TV is not a bad value at all for a 70-inch television. A discount is always welcome, though, and for the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale, a $60 discount knocks it down to just $450, letting you add this big-screen TV to your home theater for less than $500.

