75-inch TV deals under $1,000 you can shop today

If you’re looking for TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup, why not go as big as you can with 75-inch TV deals? These massive screens are now more affordable than ever, especially with the discounts that retailers have rolled out for them. You may be surprised to find out that you can already afford a 75-inch TV, though you should also check with our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that such a huge display will fit in your available space.

To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up three offers that you might want to consider: the Hisense A6G Series 4K TV for $700, down $10 from its original price of $710; the TCL 5 Series 4K TV for $900, down $100 from its original price of $1,000; and the Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV for $950, down $50 from its original price of $1,000. There’s no telling how long these price cuts will last though, so if one of these 75-inch TVs catches your eye, act fast.

75-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV — $700, was $710

The 75-inch screen of the Hisense A6G Series 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10, for sharper images and clearer details. Like the best 4K TVs, this Hisense TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by the Android TV platform, offering easy access to your favorite streaming services and apps. For gamers, the Hisense A6G Series 4K TV offers an Auto Low Latency Mode that eliminates lag for smooth gameplay. The 4K TV also comes with a voice remote so that you can issue voice commands to Google Assistant for functions such as launching apps, searching for content, and adjusting the volume.

75-inch TCL 5 Series 4K TV — $900, was $1,000

The TCL 5 Series 4K TV comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 75-inch display, with support for HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The TV is powered by quantum dot technology, and when comparing QLED vs OLED, QLED TVs offer much higher brightness, larger screen sizes, longer lifespans, and no risk of burn-ins. It also packs TCL’s AiPQ Engine, which optimizes color, contrast, and clarity using three picture-quality algorithms. The 4K TV is also a smart TV, running on the Roku TV platform, and it also understands voice commands through the Roku mobile app, voice-enabled remote control, or third-party devices with Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, or Google Assistant. To maintain your living room’s neatness, the TV also comes with an integrated cable management system so all the wires are kept out of sight.

75-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV — $950, was $1,000

With the brand’s Crystal Processor 4K that upscales everything that you watch to 4K quality, and Dynamic Crystal technology that unleashes millions of shades of color, any living room will benefit from upgrading to the 75-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. It’s also a smart TV with Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which is compatible with all the popular streaming services and voice assistants. The TV also has a 60 Hz refresh rate, which refers to how many individual frames per second it can display, according to our 4K TV buying guide. This means that blur is minimized and lag rates are very low, which are important factors for watching action-packed content and playing video games.

