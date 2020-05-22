These LG, Samsung, Sony 4K TVs are all on sale (and in stock) for Memorial Day

Looking to upgrade your home theater with a shiny, new 4K TV? Lucky for you we’ve spotted amazing 4K TV deals that will make your switch to 4K fairly inexpensive. As part of its Memorial Day sale, Best Buy is discounting units from Samsung, Hisense, Sony, and LG. Here, we’ve listed models with different features and sizes and at varying price points, so there’s bound to be something for everyone.

50-Inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV, TU7000 — $330, was $350

Shoppers looking for a solid TV but do not want to shell out extra cash for the unnecessary bells and whistles will find love with the Samsung TU7000. While it may not sweep cinephiles off their feet, this TV promises to deliver what you would expect in a 4K TV: Stunning picture quality complete with rich colors and crisp details.

The Samsung TU7000 is equipped with the Crystal Processor 4K, an ultrafast processor that automatically transforms everything you watch into wonderful 4K. With high dynamic range (HDR) support and Crystal display tech, the TV lets you see and enjoy shades of color that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally vivid and crisp picture. If you’re into adventure, sports, and action movies or shows, you’ll also appreciate its Motion Rate 120 which ensures smooth action with sharp details and minimal blur even in the fastest scenes. Games run smoothly as well and it’s all thanks to the Game Enhancer mode which automatically adjusts settings.

A smart TV powered by Tizen, the Samsung TU7000 comes with next-generation apps along with a series of enhancements that will elevate your watching experience and the way you control the TV. Also worth noting is the Universal Guide which brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps in one menu, allowing for convenient searching of live TV shows and streaming content.

With a sleek, simple design, this Samsung 4K TV will surely blend in nicely with any living room setup. Its back sports a cable management system for a clean and uncluttered look. Order the 50-inch variant today on Best Buy where it’s currently discounted at just $330 for Memorial Day.

BUY NOW

55-Inch Hisense H8G QLED 4K TV — $500, was $600

What makes the Hisense H8G a step up from the Samsung 7 Series is its Quantum Dot technology. This QLED 4K TV draws a wider color gamut by unlocking the power of more than a billion perfectly expressed colors. It also uses the ULED technology to upscale the performance of each pixel and create imagery that transforms your favorite entertainment into a lifelike, wondrous marvel.

As if those aren’t enough, Hisense also packed this TV with HDR compatibility so you can enjoy the real goodness of HDR movies and TV shows. A full array of local dimming zones is also in place which peaks the brightness for up to 700 nits for a superior HDR experience. Those who plan to use the TV for gaming can take advantage of its game mode where input lag is improved. This means your commands from the controller are virtually instantaneous on the display.

Say hello to an expansive library of entertainment options with the Hisense H8G. Its Wi-Fi connectivity and integrated apps make it easy for you to look up and stream content, from games to shows and movies. Google Assistant is built in as well so you can use voice commands for a convenient watching experience and easy control of your smart home. Normally selling for $600, the 55-inch model of this QLED 4K TV is currently up for grabs at a sale price of $500 as a Memorial Day sale.

BUY NOW

65-Inch Sony X750H Series 4K TV — $750, was $1,000

This Sony 4K TV boasts the 4K HDR Processor X1 which takes everything you watch and upgrade it to near 4K HDR quality. This processor utilizes advanced algorithms to boost detail and cut noise in every scene. Even images filmed in Full HD are upgraded close to 4K with lifelike color and contrast, thanks to the 4K X-Reality PRO that uses a unique 4K database. Additionally, it powers the Triluminos display which can reproduce more colors than conventional televisions. Every image is analyzed to make colors appear more natural and precise.

With ultra-high resolution and HDR support, the Sony X750H is able to bring dazzling details, contrast, and colors to whatever it is you are watching all while keeping a far wider range of brightness. There’s also the Motionflow XR 240, a revolutionary technology from Sony that refines action on the screen in real time to eliminate motion blur.

From finding new content to streaming your favorite show, the Sony X750H can bring you everything in an instant. It comes equipped with streaming apps at the ready, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Prime Video, and Disney+. The TV also supports voice control so you can easily search and watch content, get information on sports scores or weather updates, and control even your smart home. Grab the 65-inch Sony X750H 4K TV now on Best Buy for $750 — or $250 less than its standard price tag.

BUY NOW

75-Inch LG UM6970PUB Series 4K TV — $800, was $850

Bring the cinema into your home with this 75-inch LG 4K TV. This model comes with a quad-core processor that works to improve sharpness, portray accurate colors, lessen distracting video noise and motion blur, and overall enhance the action and images in each scene. Its 4K Active HDR tech optimizes scene-by-scene pictures in your premium content choices so you can see them the way they are meant to be seen. Other impressive features are the True Color Accuracy, an advanced color mapping technology that efficiently corrects color distortions so the picture is delivered naturally and accurately, and the IPS technology that keeps the colors and contrast ratio strong at wide viewing angles.

The LG UM6970PUB uses a webOS platform for its smart functionalities. This operating system brings together popular streaming services at the ready and gives you access to over 70 premium internet channels through the LG Channel Plus app. The TV experience is further upscaled by the LG ThinQ A.I. which can integrate with Alexa or Google Assistant for convenient voice-activated operation and control.

Don’t miss the chance to steal this big 4K screen at a discounted price on Best Buy. Snag the 75-inch LG UM6970PUB today for $800.

BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations