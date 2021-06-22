  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch QLED 4K TV is for Prime Day

With Prime Day now in its second and final day, you’d think all of the great Prime Day deals would be out in the wild, but we just found a new one that TV buyers need to see: The 55-inch Hisense H9G QLED 4K HDR TV is just $700 — that’s down from its usual $1,000 price for a 30% savings. Hisense is already one of the most affordable TV brands, so this deal is a rare opportunity to save even more on a great TV.

Why but this Hisense TV? Well for starters, it’s a QLED TV. The Q in QLED comes from the use of quantum dots — a clever way to take a regular LED TV and supercharge its color accuracy and brightness. But in the case of the H9G, that brightness is higher than any other 55-inch TV at this price. All of that extra brightness means you can place the TV in a bright room and there won’t be any loss of picture quality. It also ensures that any HDR material you watch will look its best — HDR loves brightness.

As desirable as a bright TV is, there’s no point in blasting light through the image if it means that dark areas end up being washed out. The H9G does a very good job of preventing that from happening, so those scenes of space should look inky even if there’s a bright star on-screen at the same time.

The H9G comes with Android TV as its interface, so you get access to thousands of streaming apps, plus regular software updates over time. Google Assistant is built-in and you can choose to trigger it with the include remote, or simply say “Hey Google,” and the TV’s built-in microphones will hear you. You also get Chromecast, which lets you stream a wide variety of content from your phone, tablet, or PC to your TV.

The Hisense H9G is a great TV with terrific picture quality and brightness. At this price — one of the lowest we’ve seen — it’s an even better value. If you’re in the market for a 55-inch 4K QLED TV, we think this deal is worth jumping on!

More Prime Day TV Deals Available Now

If the 55-inch Hisense H9G isn’t quite what you had in mind, don’t fear — there are plenty of great Prime Day 4K TV deals. Here’s a taste of what you can find, but it’s just the tip of the 4K TV iceberg.

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,700 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$300 $600
This Android smart TV makes it easy to stream from all your favorite services, and your content will look great thanks to its 4K resolution and support for HDR.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target

43-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV

$417 $650
For gorgeous TVs with the latest technology, the LG brand is always a good choice. This 43-inch LED model has 4K resolution and support for smart features and voice assistants.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV

$298 $500
Get a sweet deal on one of TCL's popular Roku smart TVs. Great smarts, great picture, great value.
Buy at Walmart
