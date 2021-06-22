With Prime Day now in its second and final day, you’d think all of the great Prime Day deals would be out in the wild, but we just found a new one that TV buyers need to see: The 55-inch Hisense H9G QLED 4K HDR TV is just $700 — that’s down from its usual $1,000 price for a 30% savings. Hisense is already one of the most affordable TV brands, so this deal is a rare opportunity to save even more on a great TV.
Why but this Hisense TV? Well for starters, it’s a QLED TV. The Q in QLED comes from the use of quantum dots — a clever way to take a regular LED TV and supercharge its color accuracy and brightness. But in the case of the H9G, that brightness is higher than any other 55-inch TV at this price. All of that extra brightness means you can place the TV in a bright room and there won’t be any loss of picture quality. It also ensures that any HDR material you watch will look its best — HDR loves brightness.
As desirable as a bright TV is, there’s no point in blasting light through the image if it means that dark areas end up being washed out. The H9G does a very good job of preventing that from happening, so those scenes of space should look inky even if there’s a bright star on-screen at the same time.
The H9G comes with Android TV as its interface, so you get access to thousands of streaming apps, plus regular software updates over time. Google Assistant is built-in and you can choose to trigger it with the include remote, or simply say “Hey Google,” and the TV’s built-in microphones will hear you. You also get Chromecast, which lets you stream a wide variety of content from your phone, tablet, or PC to your TV.
The Hisense H9G is a great TV with terrific picture quality and brightness. At this price — one of the lowest we’ve seen — it’s an even better value. If you’re in the market for a 55-inch 4K QLED TV, we think this deal is worth jumping on!
More Prime Day TV Deals Available Now
If the 55-inch Hisense H9G isn’t quite what you had in mind, don’t fear — there are plenty of great Prime Day 4K TV deals. Here’s a taste of what you can find, but it’s just the tip of the 4K TV iceberg.
75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV$2,700 $3,000
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV$2,997 $4,997
43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV$300 $600
43-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV$417 $650
43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV$298 $500
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Act fast because this 70-inch 4K TV deal is probably a mistake
- We can’t believe how cheap this 27-inch Dell Monitor is for Prime Day
- Turn any TV smart with the Roku Express 4K+ for only $29 for Walmart Prime Day
- Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop for Prime Day
- We can’t believe this incredible Prime Day Echo Show 10 deal