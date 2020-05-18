Must-have LG, Samsung, Vizio 4K TVs in the bargain bin in time for Memorial Day

Now’s a great time to replace your aging HDTV. In what can be considered its early Memorial Day sales, Best Buy is offering discounts on a bunch of must-have 4K TVs: The Hisense H6500F, LG UM7370PUA, Samsung 6 Series, Sharp LC-55LBU711U, and Vizio V-Series. Experience buttery 4K goodness for as little as $270 by jumping on these 4K TV deals today.

50-Inch Hisense H6500F 4K TV – $280, was $300

Upgrading your home theater for the first time? The 50-inch Hisense H6500F is a nice pick. It comes at a very affordable price and its display is large enough for most casual TV setups. It’s no match for the stunning visuals of higher-end TVs, but it’s still able to deliver beautiful imagery despite having a limited array of colors. It also offers support for HDR formats, allowing for a heightened range of visibility so you won’t be missing out on any visual cues or details. Sound quality, on the other hand, is more than adequate and is capable of filing large rooms with clear sound that doesn’t get distorted even at high volume. This eliminates the need for you to splurge on an external sound system.

This Hisense 4K TV uses the Android OS which is simple to navigate and is open to different additional applications downloadable from the Play Store. It comes with Netflix and YouTube at the ready so you can easily stream your favorite vlogs, shows, and movies. HDMI and USB ports are also in place so you can connect it with digital cameras, camcorders, and other external devices.

The Hisense H6500F may not sweep cinephiles off their feet, but it definitely is an awesome entry-level choice for those working on a budget. You can score this 4K TV now on Best Buy at a sale price of $280, or $20 off from its usual retail price.

55-inch Sharp LC-55LBU711U 4K TV – $330, was $350

Another decent entry-level model is the 55-inch Sharp LC-55LBU711U, which boasts a cheap $330 sale price and a screen large enough to deliver an immersive viewing experience to everyone in the room. Its gorgeous resolution displays movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of Full HD, upscaling the current HD imagery to stunning, Ultra HD-level picture quality. It’s also compatible with high dynamic range (HDR) formats, so you can fully enjoy HDR content.

This Roku TV comes with a smart platform that acts as a portal to a world of unlimited entertainment. It offers access to more than 4,000 streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Prime Video. For functions, you can make use of its mobile app for quick control from your smartphone or tablet. Additionally, the TV is built with three HDMI inputs for expansive home theater connectivity. Order the 55-inch variant of the Sharp LC-55LBU711U now on Best Buy for only $330 instead of the regular $350 price tag.

58-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV – $380, was $430

For non-fussy shoppers looking for a solid 4K TV but do not want to shell out extra cash for the unnecessary bells and whistles, the 58-inch Samsung 6 Series is a solid option. This model promises to deliver what you would expect in a 4K TV – stunning picture quality with vibrant colors and rich details.

The 6 Series is equipped with multiple image-enhancing technologies that ensure an amazing picture quality. It has an HDR imaging capability that reveals crisp details, PurColor technology, which uses millions of shades of color to produce lifelike picture, and the Motion Rate 120 that ensures smooth action on fast-moving content.

A true smart TV, the Samsung 6 Series lets you in on countless entertainment options. You can either use it’s built-in Wi-Fi or the integrated apps to look for and watch your favorite shows and movies as well as stream games. You’ll also appreciate its compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa which makes controlling the TV as convenient as can be. Just use voice commands to play movies and control other connected devices. Easily connect external devices through the built-in USB and HDMI ports.

The Samsung 58-Inch Samsung 6 Series is a budget-friendly 4K TV with great picture quality and smart functionalities. Take advantage of this pre-Memorial Day deal and get it for only $380 instead of $430.

65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV – $470, was $500

If you want a larger screen at a reasonable price, you might want to consider the 65-inch Vizio V-Series. This model comes with the Dolby Vision HDR, a superior HDR standard for 4K-quality video. This allows the TV to display a wider spectrum of colors and details, with support for HDR10 and HLG content. Additionally, there’s the powerful Full Array backlight to ensure brighter whites and deeper blacks, and a 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angle capacity that provides a clear picture for viewers no matter where they are seated. The V-Series excels in the audio front as well, thanks to the DTS Studio Sound and DT Studio Sound II, which can produce clear audio through the main channel speakers.

The V-Series boasts support for popular smart home voice ecosystems like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, making for convenient searches and control. You’re also in store for countless entertainment options, thanks to the built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps for streaming movies, games, shows and more. Hooking it up with external devices is also made possible with the HDMI and USB inputs in place.

Take your entertainment to the next level with the superb 4K quality of the 65-inch Vizio V-Series. Score this unit today from Best Buy for only $470 instead of $500.

70-inch LG UM7370PUA 4K TV – $700, was $850

Immerse in cinematic visuals with the 70-inch LG UM7370PUA. This 4K TV is powered by a picture-enhancing quad-core processor that is responsible for improving action and images, reducing distracting noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness, and portraying accurate colors. Its screen offers four times the resolution of Full HD and has support for various 4K Active HDR formats, such as HDR10 and HLG. It also has an advanced tone mapping technology that optimizes the picture scene by scene, complete with advanced sound for a totally immersive viewing experience.

This LG 4K TV’s ThinQ A.I. integrates with Amazon Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Intelligent Voice Recognition, which allows you to operate and control the unit just by using your voice. There’s also an included Magic Remote that you can use for voice commands and mouse controls. HDMI and USB inputs, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, AirPlay 2 and other connectivity options are available should you wish to link external devices to the TV. Enjoy access to multiple popular streaming channels and quickly search and watch your favorite content.

Experience amazing 4K capabilities and a pack of smart functionalities with the LG UM7370PUA. Score the 70-inch variant today on Best Buy at a discounted price of $700.

