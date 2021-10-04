If you’re looking for the most cinematic viewing experience you can get in your living room, you might want to look out for great 70-inch TV deals. These TVs often hit a sweet spot between size and price; they’re big enough to be immersive yet reasonably affordable. What’s even better is that many of them are also 4K TV deals so that you can watch all the excellent, high-definition content available on your favorite streaming services.

Today, you can pick up some amazing TVs at steal prices on the Best Buy website. One of these great Best Buy TV deals is the Hisense 70-inch Class AG6 4K TV with Android TV, an incredible bang-for-your-buck option that you can pick up for just $550, a massive $300 off the original price of $900. If you need something even more feature-packed, you can check out the LG 70-inch Class UP8070 4K HD TV. You can get this TV for only $750, which is $250 off the regular price of $1,000. Lastly, if you’re interested in cutting-edge display technology, you may want to look at the Vizio 70-inch Class M-Series Quantum LED 4K, which you get for just $800, a whopping $400 off from the standard $1,200. You can learn more about these TVs below.

Hisense 70-inch Class AG6 Series 4K Android TV — $550, was $850

If you’re looking to make a wallet-friendly upgrade to your living room set-up, look no further than this Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV. It’s equipped with many of the features you’ll find on more expensive, higher-end models while still having a big, luxurious display to watch all of your favorite movies and TV shows on. The 70-inch panel is equipped with a 4K Ultra HD display, four times the resolution of a 1080p display. This ensures that the TV looks fantastic, no matter how near or far your couch is to the television. It also comes with Android TV out of the box, so you get access to all your favorite streaming apps at the touch of a button. If you prefer to stream content from your phone, this set also has a built-in Chromecast. Right now, you can pick up the Hisense 70-inch 4K for only $550, a massive $300 discount from the regular price of $850. If you’re interested in this deal, act fast! This offer could disappear in an instant.

LG 70-inch Class UP8070 Series 4K webOS TV — $550, was $850

If you’re looking for an even bigger jump in quality from your previous TV set, you should check out this LG 70-inch UP8070 Series 4K TV. The UHD display has incredible detail, high contrast, and looks exceptionally vibrant. There’s also built-in upscaling that makes your existing, lower-resolution content look even better. If you’re a fan of sports or gaming, you’ll enjoy LG’s TruMotion 120 and Game Optimizer features that reduce blur and make the action look fluid. You’ll also have a great time browsing through content thanks to the Magic Remote and voice controls compatible with voice commands from Google and Amazon Alexa. On top of that, you’ll have access to even more movies and shows through LG Channels, which unlocks tons of free content. Right now, you’ll be able to get one of the best LG TV deals for just $750, a whopping $250 off the regular price of $1,000. Click the “Buy Now” button before this deal expires!

Vizio 70-inch Class-M Series Quantum LED SmartCast TV — $800, was $1,200

If you’re looking for a cutting-edge TV that won’t break the bank, you should check out the 70-inch Class-M Quantum LED TV from Vizio. As explained in our QLED TV guide, Quantum LED technology involves an innovative method to achieve better brightness and sharper colors than an ordinary LED TV without becoming as expensive as an OLED display. This particular TV is incredibly vibrant, with true-to-life details and up to 700 nits of peak brightness. There’s also Dolby Vision HDR that upgrades your viewing experience even further if you’re watching a movie that supports it. If you’re a gamer, you’ll also be happy to know that this panel is equipped with a variable refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, which allows you to achieve the optimal gaming experience. There are also plenty of smart features; the OS integrates seamlessly with all your smart devices, so you can quickly turn it into your home’s smart center. There’s also Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in so that you can stream content from any mobile device or tablet. All of those features are available for just $800, down by $400 from the original price of $1,200. This is one of the best Vizio TV deals we’ve seen all year, so click that “Buy Now” button as soon as you can.

More Best Buy TV deals

While these three TVs are great picks for any living room set-up, you might be looking for something else. Maybe you need a different resolution, or 70inches isn’t big enough for your living room. Fortunately, we’ve compiled some of the best TV deals from Best Buy that you can check out below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations