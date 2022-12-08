 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 58-inch TV is discounted to $298, and it’s flying off the shelves

Paula Beaton
By
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Imagine watching all your festive favorite shows and movies on a new TV this Christmas. With one of the best TV deals, you can enjoy everything from Christmas rom-coms to family flicks on a 58-inch screen, for less. The Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV is now just $298 at Walmart, saving $40 off the regular $338 price. Hurry though — this deal is flying off the shelves faster than you can say “Elf on a shelf” so you’ll need to snap it up quick if you want to take it home in time for the holidays.

Why you should buy the Hisense R6 Series 4KTV

The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV has a 58-inch 4K UHD screen, which means the latest movies and games look stunning thanks to more than 8.3 million pixels and a powerful full-array LED backlight for a sharper, more colorful picture. You’ll feel like you’re at the movies with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for astounding realism, while DTS Studio Sound provides immersive audio, so you feel part of the action.

This TV packs an array of extras too, with Google Assistant and Alexa on hand to recommend and help you find content. Just control your assistant of choice with your voice, the included remote, the Roku mobile app, or your compatible smart home device. Speaking of, Roku TV OS lets you enjoy all your favorite streaming services like HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and more, so you can watch a whole host of paid and free shows, movies, news, and sports.

Related

Gamers aren’t left out here either, with Motion Rate 120 image processing tech ensuring fast-paced sports, action movies, and games are smooth and lag-free. There’s even a dedicated Game Mode to reduce input lag when playing action-packed multiplayer games on your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S  using a controller.

Take home this 58-inch Hisense R6 series 4K TV in time for the holidays for less with this epic deal. Grab it now for just $298, saving $40 off the usual $338 price. The whole family can enjoy this deal, but hurry, as it’s going… going… soon to be gone! Add it to your basket and check out today to ensure you don’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Looking for a big TV? This 75-inch TCL is $500 at Best Buy
TCL R1 Roku TV-Ready wireless soundbar.
The best XGIMI projectors for home theaters, parties, and more this holiday season
Family watching a movie in kids bedroom with XGIMI Halo projector.
Get this 55-inch 4K TV with a Fire TV Stick built in for $280 today
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.
Watch the World Cup (including the final) for $20 with this deal
United States in the World Cup app.
Perfect for a bedroom or kitchen, this 24-inch Roku TV is under $100
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Today’s best deals: TVs, laptops, iPads, robot vacuums and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
Get this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti for $550 today
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i
Get this 50-inch Vizio 4K TV with Disney+, Netflix built in for $298
Vizio V Series
Morocco vs Spain live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
HP’s popular Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off right now
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop for Cyber Monday product image.
This massive 17-inch Chromebook is under $200 at Best Buy
acer chromebook 15 asus a202 dell 3100 hp 14a g5 deals amazon best buy pre memorial day sales review herofull 768x479 c
Get this 15-inch laptop with a year of Microsoft 365 for $199
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable