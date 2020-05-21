These Samsung, TCL 4K TVs are on sale for less than $500 for Memorial Day

The current global situation might have put a halt to all theatrical film releases but we still have Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ to keep us entertained in the safety and comfort of our home. And what better way to stream your favorite movies and shows than in stunning 4K? We’ve found plenty of cheap 4K TV deals at Best Buy under $500, including the Hisense H6570F Series, Sharp LC-55LBU711U, Samsung NU6080, and TCL 4 Series, ahead of Memorial Day.

50-inch Hisense H6570F Series 4K TV — $280, was $300

If your primary concerns in finding a new television are HDR format support with 4K resolution at the cheapest possible price, then Hisense is a good place to start. One of the brand’s most modestly priced 4K TV offerings, the H6500F Series, offers all of these plus a host of other near-premium functions. It has plenty of smart features (Chromecast and Bluetooth are built-in, and it works with Google Assistant), excellent response time and low input lag, user-friendly Android TV interface, and most importantly, a very satisfactory picture performance. You can purchase a 50-inch unit of the Hisense H6570F Series right now at Best Buy for just $280 instead of $300 — a cool $20 off.

The Hisense H6570F Series sports a fairly nondescript design. It’s made primarily of metal with a few plastic components but it doesn’t seem very solid. Its plastic stands support the TV’s weight well enough, but they don’t prevent wobbling. Its bezels are relatively thick as well, but they wouldn’t really distract your viewing experience. At the back, you will find three HDMI inputs, USB 2.0, composite video/audio input, digital audio output (optical), 3.5mm audio jack, and Ethernet.

This TV’s 50-inch LED display is sharply detailed with deep uniform blacks and good color balance. However, it doesn’t get very bright nor does it handle reflections that well, so it’s best to put it in a dimly lit room. It also has bad viewing angles, so better watch your shows directly in front of it as the picture starts to deteriorate the further you move to the side. Fortunately, its response time is quite fast and input lag is very low, making this TV perfect for gaming.

We didn’t encounter any issues when using Android TV on the Hisense H6570F. It’s simple, uncluttered, and fairly easy to navigate, with all the popular channels and streaming apps readily available. What’s more, this TV has Chromecast built-in so you can stream video content on it using your phone as a remote. It’s also Bluetooth compatible so it lets you connect a compatible soundbar, speakers, or stereo components wirelessly. Lastly, Google Assistant integration allows you to search any content, fire up your favorite playlist, or get answers about weather, traffic, and sports scores through voice command.

The Hisense H6570F Series 4K TV is a potent mix of affordability, decent picture quality, awesome smart features, and easy-to-use TV interface. Get a 50-inch unit for just $280 at Best Buy today.

55-inch Sharp LC-55LBU711U 4K TV — $330, was $350

The Sharp LC-55LBU711U offers 4K resolution, HDR, and the easy-to-use Roku TV interface at a very attractive price. This is a very good entry-level TV with decent picture quality, although its colors aren’t that accurate and it doesn’t get very bright. We blame the blue-tinted LED back-lighting, but it does make this TV being super energy-efficient. Right now, the 55-inch unit of the Sharp Roku TV is on sale at Best Buy for the incredibly low price of $330 instead of $350.

This TV’s bezels are nicely trim and modern-looking but at 3.3-inches thick, it wouldn’t give the illusion that it’s a part of your wall. While not exactly a deal-breaker for most people, we still think it’s something worth mentioning. Ports include a composite video output, three HDMI 2.2 ports (one with audio return channel), RCA analog audio out, optical digital audio out, and a headphone jack. OTA (over-the-air) TV fans will be happy to know that this TV has an onboard tuner and a coax jack for an antenna. Data connectivity comes in the form of Ethernet, an 802.11n Wi-Fi adapter, and a single USB 2.0 port.

As mentioned, the Sharp Roku TV’s picture quality is quite good, if a little cool-toned. With a maximum brightness of just 340 nits, it won’t do HDR material justice. It will be able to play HDR-10 discs and files without any issues, but you can barely tell the difference between SDR and HDR versions on it. For a 60Hz set, we were surprised by how good this TV’s motion handling is. We did notice the occasional jitter with fast-paced scenes but not enough to frustrate.

The Roku TV interface is a joy to use on this TV just as much as any other set that has it. It’s uncluttered and very easy to navigate, conveniently displays little thumbnails of what’s playing on each input, and is married perfectly to the remote. While not exactly pretty, we love how the remote has fewer buttons and hands-off functionality to the onscreen interface in a very logical way. It even has its own headphone jack so you won’t disturb the household while you’re watching TV at night.

The Sharp LC-55LBU711U 4K Roku TV offers good picture quality for less. Get a 55-inch unit for just $330 at Best Buy today.

58-inch Samsung NU6080 4K TV — $380, was $430

The Samsung NU6080 is a decent entry-level 4K TV from the South Korean megabrand. Samsung is mostly known for its premium quantum-dot (QLED) TVs, including the Q60 Series below, but if you’re on a tight budget and don’t mind a few compromises, this is the TV for you. The NU6080 is made almost entirely of plastic, but it looks surprisingly chic. Its two attachable feet are spaced a bit far apart from each other, but they do provide rock-solid support. Even with a playful child around, it would take tremendous force to knock this TV over. On the backside is a strip of grooves that, upon closer inspection, are actually meant for cable management and aren’t merely decorative. They hide the cables for power, HDMI, and coaxial connections from plain sight, although it isn’t nearly as seamless as Samsung’s One Connect Box wires concealment. Unfortunately, there are only two HDMI inputs on this TV, which means you can only connect two devices at once.

This TV’s standard edge-lit LCD display boasts 3,840 x 2,160 Ultra HD resolution and supports HDR, including HDR10+, Samsung’s proprietary high-dynamic range format. The picture quality is good. For an inexpensive set, we were surprised at the NU6080’s excellent contrast ratio that makes deep blacks look great in a dark room. It’s not suitable for bright rooms, though, as it can’t get very bright, but it does have decent reflection handling. Unfortunately, colors look a little muted and accuracy is a bit off. This is not the most vibrant TV we’ve seen, though frankly, for the price, we didn’t expect it to be. At least the input lag is low, making this TV good for gaming.

Samsung’s SmartThings TV interface remains one of its strongest suits. You’ll have easy access to all your favorite apps, and what’s more, there are constantly new additions to Samsung’s already immense app ecosystem. But unlike Tizen, Samsung’s other smart TV interface that’s reserved for its more expensive models, the NU6080 lacks voice assistant integration. You can, however, connect it to a separate Alexa device if you want to.

If you need a solid, budget-friendly 4K TV, the Samsung NU6080 should be right up your alley. Yes, its picture performance left us a bit wanting, but its incredibly low $380 price tag is very hard to resist. Get it today on Best Buy and save up to $50.

65-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV — $450, was $470

TCL’s Roku TVs hit a sweet spot between affordability and decent picture quality. The TCL 4 Series is one such TV. It might be TCL’s cheapest 4K offering yet (in fact, some 1080p displays are actually pricier) but you still get the superb Roku TV experience, surprising HDR support (albeit limited), and excellent responsiveness for gaming. A couple of downsides include no local dimming and unimpressive motion handling.

The TCL 4 Series’ screen is packed with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels with direct backlighting and HDR (high-dynamic range) support. The result? A decent, if somewhat basic, 4K viewing experience. Color accuracy is fine but somewhat off. The orange hues of Blade Runner 2049′s dystopian landscapes appeared a bit pink. This also isn’t the brightest screen we’ve ever encountered, so it would be best not to place it in a well-lit room. This is the type of TV that must be watched directly in front of the screen. The sound quality is also relatively weak and won’t stand a chance in rooms with lots of ambient noise. A soundbar ought to solve that issue.

At least this TV comes pre-built with Google Assistant for voice-powered convenience, and as usual, Roku TV remains one of our favorite TV platforms. What you’re getting is a wide variety of streaming services to watch, including Netflix and Hulu. Finally, although this TV doesn’t offer HDR support when gaming, it does deliver great response times, a superb advantage when playing fast-paced games. Right now, the 65-inch unit of the TCL 4 Series 4K TV is on sale at Best Buy for just $450 instead of $470.

After something ga bit different? Check out the rest of the Memorial Day TV deals on offer now.

