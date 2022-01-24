4K TVs get massive discounts in Best Buy’s FLASH SALE today

If you’re on the hunt for affordable 4K TV deals, look no further than Best Buy TV deals. There’s a flash sale on 4K TVs, computers, video games, and more that will end at 10 p.m. PT, so you don’t have time to waste if you want to take advantage of the retailer’s 65-inch TV deals and 70-inch TV deals, among others. If you see a deal that you like, you should finalize your purchase immediately.

Best Buy’s best offers in its flash sale for 4K TVs include a $200 discount on the 65-inch Hisense U6G Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $500 from its original price of $700, and a $230 discount on the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, lowering its price to $600 from its original price of $830.

Hisense 65-inch U6G Series 4K TV — $500, was $700

If you check out Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy and you find out that you have enough room for a 65-inch screen, then you should go for the Hisense U6G Series 4K TV. Its 65-inch display features 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR picture, and Dolby Atmos sound, combining for an immersive cinematic experience in your living room. The TV is powered by Hisense’s exclusive ULED technologies with Quantum Dot Color, and it runs on the Roku TV platform to enable easy access to all your favorite streaming services. It also comes with a voice remote, which enables voice commands for functions such as launching apps, adjusting volume, and searching for content, with the help of Google Assistant.

A 65-inch 4K TV is within reach through Best Buy's flash sale, as the retailer is selling the 65-inch Hisense U6G Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $200 discount to its original price of $700.

TCL 70-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $600, was $830

TCL is part of Digital Trends’ best 4K TVs, so you’re sure that you’ll get a top-quality product if you purchase the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR, which provide enhanced details and accurate colors for lifelike images on the screen, the TV’s Clear Motion Index 120 displays fast-moving action with clarity and smoothness. It runs on the Android TV platform, with built-in Google Assistant that may be accessed through the voice remote, and built-in Chromecast so you can easily cast images and videos from your mobile device to the massive display. The smart TV interface grants easy access to a virtually unlimited library of content, through your subscriptions to streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

If you've always wanted to own a 70-inch 4K TV, Best Buy's flash sale is your chance to get one for cheap. The retailer has slashed the price of the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV by $230, making it more affordable at just $600 compared to its original price of $830.

