Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

As we head into fall, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your entire home theater system for football season, spooky movie marathons, and all your favorite content with these 4K TV deals, TCL TV deals, and soundbar deals. Right now, along with these Best Buy TV deals, there are a host of gigantic 4K TV deals for you to browse, with discounts up to $300. Check it out:

55-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV – $400, was $500

Boasting a 55-inch screen, you’ll have the ideal in-between monitor size that can work just as well in a bedroom as in a living room or smaller apartment. TCL is a top-notch brand, and with this 4K TV, you get gorgeous 4K UHD with High Dynamic Range that gives you enhanced clarity and detail for all your favorite content. There’s also a built-in Google Assistant so that you can easily get your content and control devices around your home using your voice. Besides the advantages that come from having a 4K picture, it also has 4 HDMI inputs including 1 ARC input so that you can easily sync audio and video sources to achieve higher quality sound. There’s even an easy-to-use but personalized home screen, giving you access to thousands of streaming channels and other apps.

60-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV – $400, was $550

At 60 inches, this Hisense Class A6G Series 4K TV is excellent for a living room setup, apartment, game room, entertainment cave, or bedroom. It has an Android TV streaming system built-in, with Chromecast support so you can ping content from your phone, tablet, or computer using the Chrome browser. It supports 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) content with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support, an auto low latency mode, DTS Virtual: X post-processing and upscaling, and much more. It also includes a voice-enabled remote that you can use to deliver voice commands through Google Assistant. With three HDMI inputs and two USB ports, there’s plenty of options to connect game consoles, media players, and more.

65-inch Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K TV — $540, was $720

Slightly bigger and slightly better — this screen comes from top-of-the-line brand Toshiba and features 4K resolution, the Regza Engine 4K for breathtaking picture quality, as well as Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to give your 4K TV cinematic qualities. The screen has zero bezels and is equipped with DTS Virtual: X technology for the most immersive audio. This smart TV is built with Fire technology, opening you up to hundreds of thousands of films and TV shows, as well as a seamless, easy-to-navigate interface. On top of this, it supports Apple AirPlay, so you can share all your photos, videos, and more with just the click of a button. Nothing could be easier!

70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K Smart TV – $550, was $850

A bigger, badder version of the 60-inch Hisense offered above, the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K Smart TV gives you a giant screen so that you can enjoy a cinematic experience at home. Great for film as well as gaming, this TV comes ready to play. It’s equipped with three HDMI inputs, and two USB ports, giving you tons of options to connect game consoles, media players, and more. Visually, there’s 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, Auto Low Latency Mode, and DTS Virtual: X for the very best experience. This TV is smart, too, offering Android TV streaming system built-in, with Chromecast support so you can import content from your phone, tablet, or computer. On top of all this, there’s Google Assistant, so you never have to even use a remote to control your TV, find content, or adjust your smart home. It’s got it all!

More 4K TV deals

Don’t see the perfect TV? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 4K TV deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations