These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now

Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.

The best TV deals from Walmart involving models with a 50-inch screen include these offers for the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, which is yours for $278; the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, down by $172 to $278 from its original price of $450; and the Vizio V-Series 4K TV, down by $60 to $298 from its original price of $358. We’re not sure how long these low prices will last though, so if one of them catches your eye, hurry and finalize your purchase while they’re still all available for below $300.

Hisense R6 Series 4K TV — $278

The 50-inch screen of the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV offer 4K Ultra HD resolution, with High Dynamic Range that provides a more impressive boost to the overall image quality compared to resolution alone, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The 4K TV is also equipped with Hisense’s Motion Rate image processing technology, which eliminates the lag during fast-paced sports, movies, and gaming, so you can follow the action. It’s a smart TV like the best TVs, with the Roku TV platform enabling access to all the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is also compatible with smart home devices that are powered by Google Assistant, allowing you to use voice commands to control playback and search for entertainment options.

TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $278, was $450

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution and high dynamic range technology, so you’ll enjoy your favorite shows and movies with lifelike colors and sharp details, and it can upscale content to near 4K quality. It also runs on the Roku TV platform, which grants easy access to your favorite streaming services and provides a simple home screen that you can customize. For further convenience, you can use the Roku app on your smartphone to utilize voice commands for functions like searching for things to watch, changing channels, and switching input sources. The TV also comes with four HDMI inputs, so you can connect all your devices simultaneously, with one HDMI ARC, to easily synchronize your audio and video sources.

Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $298, was $358

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 in addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal clear picture quality, and Vizio’s IQ Active processor comes with an intelligent 4K upscaling engine to enhance HD content to 4K quality. The 4K TV also features Active Pixel Tuning, which makes pixel-level brightness adjustments for superior visual contrast, and the V-Gaming engine that improves console gaming by reducing input lag and enabling 4K 60fps variable refresh rate. You can also access your favorite streaming services on the Vizio V-Series 4K TV through the SmartCast platform, but the brand also offers the WatchFree+ service that offers hundreds of free streaming channels so that you’ll never run out of things to watch. You also have the option of casting videos and pictures on the TV’s 50-inch screen because it supports Apple’s AirPlay and Google’s Chromecast. Making the 4K TV even easier to operate is the Vizio Voice Remote, which accepts voice commands, though you can also use them through the SmartCast mobile app on iOS and Android devices.

