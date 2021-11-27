Hitman 3 is ONLY $20 at GameStop for Black Friday 2021

This Hitman 3 Black Friday deal will let you score the newest entry in the classic series for only $20, a 50% discount off the $40 sticker price. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on any games. Check it out for your favorite console below:

Hitman 3 for PlayStation 4

Hitman 3 for PlayStation 5

Hitman 3 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One

Today’s Best Hitman 3 Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Available on every modern console

Finish the incredible series

Award-winning graphics

Ability to import Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 levels into the game

Hitman 3 is the newest game in the long running series. It’s the conclusion of the World of Assassination trilogy, which was itself a reboot of the Hitman series. The game is mission-based, throwing you into the shoes of Agent 47 as he tracks his marks. You’ll have to use stealth, planning and patience, until it’s time to unleash the fury on your target. It’s a satisfying conclusion to the new trilogy, our reviewer noted, with the most intricate and grand set pieces and assassination puzzles so far in a Hitman game. The game is looking to get some serious updates in the next year, so it’ll be good to brush up on it before then. The PC version of the game is going to get Ray Tracing and VR added. That feature is already available at launch to PlayStation owners.

Should You Shop This Hitman 3 Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

You should buy any Black Friday deals you’re eyeing ASAP. There’s absolutely no guarantee that they will still be around on Cyber Monday. GameStop may decide that they don’t want to run the deal anymore, or they could run out of stock. Waiting for a better deal on Cyber Monday is like playing with fire.

Most Cyber Monday deals are rebranded versions of the same deals we saw on Black Friday. Cyber Monday is a good way to catch up on deals you may have missed on Black Friday, but not a great way to save extra money on stuff you’re already monitoring. In short, buy it now, or risk missing it entirely.

