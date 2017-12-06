Searching for holiday deals? Look no further than the 12 Days of Deals roundup

In case you missed it, we’re in the thick of the holiday shopping season. With all the holiday deals being thrown in your face, how do you know which ones are worth it? That’s where we come in.

If you want to rock the show at your annual white elephant shindig, you’ll want to check out this little list we put together. We also rounded up cool, practical gifts for under $50, but if you’re looking to amp up the wow factor, our annual holiday gift guide is where you want to be. Read on to see the best offers and come back daily to see what’s new.

Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals: Game room essentials

Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our DT deals page or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.