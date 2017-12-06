Searching for holiday deals? Look no further than the 12 Days of Deals roundup

In case you missed it, we’re in the thick of the holiday shopping season. With all the holiday deals being thrown in your face, how do you know which ones are worth it? That’s where we come in.
If you want to rock the show at your annual white elephant shindig, you’ll want to check out this little list we put together. We also rounded up cool, practical gifts for under $50, but if you’re looking to amp up the wow factor, our annual holiday gift guide is where you want to be. Read on to see the best offers and come back daily to see what’s new.
Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals: Game room essentials
From casual player to hardcore video gamer, upgrade your seating arrangements for maximum playtime. Or as the model in the featured image is doing, simply lounge in happy comfort knowing you saved $100 on this X Rocker Interactive Gaming Chair bringing it down to $99. Not much of a gamer? This particular sale also features a couple of foosball tables that are great for any man cave or basement hangout. Want more? Head on over to Amazon to see the full game room essential sale and the rest of today’s deals.
Microsoft’s 12 Days of Deals: Surface pro with type cover and sleeve
For day four, Microsoft is featuring a bundle deal on the Surface Pro, cutting the price down to $799, with a $329 . It comes with a black type cover and a free sleeve of your choice, which is up to a $74 value on its own. If you cannot wait to get your hands all over one of the best 2-in-1’s you can buy, it’s available in store as well as online. See the rest of today’s offers on Microsoft.
Samsung’s 12 Days of Joy: Chromebook Pro + T5 Portable SSD
Though not exactly a bundle, you will get $130 off when you buy a Chromebook Pro and T5 Portable SSD together for a total of $549.98 pus free shipping. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your laptop or looking for something you can easily carry around to edit documents and presentations, this is a pretty good offer for you — especially considering the 250GB of extra storage you get with the T5.
