Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.

Samsung Odyssey G30A gaming monitor — $200, was $250

If your monitor badly needs an upgrade but you don’t have much cash to spare, you’re in luck because the Samsung Odyssey G30A gaming monitor is part of Samsung’s monitor deals with a hefty discount. The 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution features a 144Hz refresh rate, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how often the images on the display are updated, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology that eliminates tearing and stuttering. If you’re planning to buy multiple monitors, the Samsung Odyssey G30A is a great choice because with its borderless design, two or three of them will line up perfectly for an immersive setup.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — $400, was $450

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches as the top choice for battery life — it can last up to three days without a recharge if you don’t wear it overnight. It’s a great choice for an outdoors device from smartwatch deals because it’s made of titanium with a thick sapphire crystal screen overlay, and it’s got water resistance of up to 50 meters. The smartwatch is powered by Samsung’s Exynos W920 processor and 1.5GB of RAM, and it runs on Google’s Wear OS 3.5 that enables fitness tracking functions. Two of its most impressive features are Route Workout, which will guide you through special hiking and cycling routes, and Track Back, which helps you get back to your starting point.

Samsung TU7000 4K TV — $480, was $500

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on TV deals to get a decent display in your living room because there are affordable options like the Samsung TU7000 4K TV. The 65-inch screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, and Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K upscales everything you watch into 4K quality so that you can maximize the TV. It also supports High Dynamic Range, which our 4K TV buying guide says provides a more impressive boost to picture quality than just high resolution. The 4K TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform, which not only allows access to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but also enables compatibility with digital assistants Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung The Freestyle projector — $600, was $800

If you’ve got an eye on projector deals for a while now, you should take advantage of this discount for the Samsung’s The Freestyle. The portable projector’s 180-degree design provides flexibility as you can use it on any surface, and it will optimize the screen size, automatically focus, and level the image even when it’s pointed at an angle. The projector also comes with built-in speakers that will blast the audio in every direction, which is great for watch parties, and it can even access your streaming apps through Samsung’s Tizen operating system so that you can play your favorite shows and playlists without needing to connect to any other device.

Samsung The Frame TV — $900, was $1,300

Samsung’s The Frame is one of the most innovative TVs in the market right now. You can watch your favorite shows and movies on its 50-inch screen with 4K resolution and QLED technology that displays more colors with greater accuracy and with incredible brightness. Once you’re done, you can activate Art Mode, which will show various artwork on the display. You can show your own art or photographs, but you can also acquire pieces from Samsung’s Art Store. Whether you’re using it as a TV or as artwork, Samsung’s anti-reflection technology and the matte display will ensure screen visibility.

Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor — $900, was $1,500

The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor features a 49-inch screen with a 1000R curvature, which matches the curve of the human eye to minimize eye strain and maximize immersion. The monitor also utilizes Samsung’s QLED technology, for amazing picture quality and more vivid colors, and the Infinity Core Lighting system for customization that will let you match its color with your gaming setup. The 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time may give you the advantage that you need to dominate in multiplayer matches and get through the hardest boss fights, while the monitor’s support for both AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync makes sure that screen tearing and stuttering are eliminated.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — $1,080, was $1,450

Just its 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate already pushes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into one of the the most popular options in Samsung’s tablet deals. For a truly immersive viewing experience, the screen is paired with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound that’s tuned by AKG. If you’re also looking at laptop deals, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra if you’re willing to purchase its keyboard cover, which will let it work as a laptop alongside Samsung’s DeX technology. Every purchase of the device comes with the S Pen, a stylus with near-zero latency that offers an additional input option for writing notes, drawing portraits, and sketching ideas.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — $1,500, was $2,010

Shopper should take every chance they get to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a discount from phone deals because it’s the best foldable smartphone in our list of the best smartphones. The durability issues that plagued its predecessors are gone, as the new internal structure with a hinge that’s been tested to 200,000 folds will make sure that device will last for a long time. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen outside and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen inside, both with refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor — $2,500, was $3,500

The Samsung Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch screen with a 1000R curvature, with a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a 1ms response time. The main draw of the curved gaming monitor is its Cockpit Mode, which rotates the display into a vertical orientation that’s great for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator. You can also adjust the screen size between 27 inches and 55 inches, choose your preferred aspect ratio, and split the display to show multiple apps — all through the Ark Dial, a wireless controller that’s easy to use. The monitor also comes with a neural quantum processor that upscales all the content that it displays into 4K quality.

Editors' Recommendations