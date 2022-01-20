  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Why do 40,000 people love this $100 gaming chair?

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Homall Gaming Chair in black and white.

After taking advantage of gaming deals to buy a new console or the latest games, or upgrading with gaming PC deals, your next investment should be in gaming chair deals. A gaming chair is an important peripheral for casual and hardcore gamers alike, but not all of them are worth your money. That won’t be the case with the Homall Gaming Chair though, as out of nearly 60,000 ratings on Amazon, about 40,000 shoppers gave it the highest five-star rating. That’s why you shouldn’t miss the retailer’s $50 discount for the gaming chair, which brings its price down by 33% to just $100 from its original price of $150.

Play games in style and comfort with the Homall Gaming Chair, which is made of high-density shaping foam for durability, a thick steel frame for stability, and PU leather for wear resistance. The gaming chair features a tilt locking mechanism that can adjust the angle of the back to anywhere between 90 degrees and 180 degrees, in addition to a sturdy five-star base with rubber caster wheels so you can easily move it to different places in your room. Of course, like the best gaming chairs, the Homall Gaming Chair isn’t only for playing video games — you can also use it while working from home or attending online classes.

Every gamer should own a reliable gaming chair, and with its high ratings on Amazon, you know that you can’t go wrong with the Homall Gaming Chair. Making it an even better option is its price is currently reduced by $50, making it even more affordable at just $100, compared to its original price of $150. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games while sitting on the Homall Gaming Chair, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming chair deals

The highly-rated Homall Gaming Chair is a steal for its discounted price on Amazon, but you’re more than welcome to look around if you want something even cheaper, or a model with more features. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming chair deals that you can buy right now from different retailers.

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$130 $230
Comfort meets style in this Staples gaming chair. It features plush cushions along with a padded headrest for relaxed seating. The flip-up adjustable arms mean you can easily get in and out of it. more
Buy at Staples

X Rocker Surge Bluetooth 2.1 Floor Rocker

$120 $190
This rocker gaming chair is equipped with two forward-facing speakers with a powerful subwoofer, for an immersive experience after connecting your console wirelessly. more
Buy at Amazon

GTRACING Gaming Chair with Footrest Speakers

$146 $260
This gaming chair features two Bluetooth speakers that you can connect to your gaming console, smartphone, or other devices. The chair comes with an adjustable seat and an ergonomic design. more
Buy at Amazon

X Rocker Solo 2.0 Audio Floor Rocker

$40 $70
This gaming chair comes with an integrated wired audio system with speakers mounted on the padded headrest for added immersion while playing games. The chair folds in half for easy storage. more
Buy at Walmart

AKRacing Arctica Premium Gaming Chair

$499 $549
AKRacing's Arctica gaming chair offers customized positioning and reliable support to keep you comfortable while you play games. The levers to adjust the seat height and backrest are easy to reach. more
Buy at Amazon

Arozzi Primo Premium Woven Fabric Gaming/Office Chair

$400 $600
Arozzi's line of luxury chairs continues with the Primo, which features the brand's signature ergonomic design with an adjustable internal lumbar support and soft, breathable fabric. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is at its LOWEST PRICE EVER

samsung-galaxy-watch-active

Best Android tablet deals for January 2022

onn. Android Tablet

This Amazon Fire tablet deal is cheaper than a steak dinner

Fire 7 tablet, 7 display, 16 GB, latest model (2019 release), Plum

How to add your COVID-19 vaccine card to Apple Wallet

Covid-19 vaccine card and iPhone wallet card.

Is a smart safe necessary?

trova, smart safe

Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga gets release date

Promotional art of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

Slimmed Down Suunto 5 Peak boasts up to 100 hours of battery life

Man timing his run with Suunto 5 Peak.

Best Apple deals and sales for January 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

How to customize a Samsung phone’s notification sounds

A closer look at the Google Pixel 6 camera array.

Babysense Cloud smart mattress monitors your baby’s sleep

Now you can do chores while your baby sleeps on the Cloud smart mattress

A Dell XPS Chromebook could once again be in the works

Close up of keyboard and trackpad on a Dell XPS 13 Plus.

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

Valve reveals which games are verified for the Steam Deck

Two players using Steam Decks to play Stardew Valley.