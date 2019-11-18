Total gym systems are a one-stop-shop for adding fitness equipment to your home gym. Although a home gym is a significant investment, it actually saves you money in the long run when compared to paying for a monthly membership. Having a total gym in your home can also save you time because you don’t have to actually go anywhere to work out. Multigym equipment systems also allow you to do a wide variety of workouts in one sitting. Most of them are equipped with pulleys, weights, benches, and bars that will enable you to exercise all muscle groups. With the holidays fast approaching, you may want to get a jump on your New Year’s resolution and add a multigym system to your home gym. There are many to choose from, and the price range is vast, so we have selected a few from Walmart for you choose from.

Gold’s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym – $185

The Gold’s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym features up to 280 pounds of resistance and a high and low pulley system so you can build strength across all major muscle groups. There is a combined chest press and fly station for the building of pectoral muscles, and a pulldown bar that works out the lat and back muscles. The low pulley bar is used for bicep curls that target your back, shoulders, and biceps. The padded roll leg developer lets you train your lower body by performing leg extensions that build your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and hip flexors. The XRS 50 Home Gym has a durable sewn vinyl seat and is overall a sturdy system.

Total Gym 1400 – $199

The Total Gym 1400 uses body resistance to strengthen and tone your muscles. The machine is designed to enhance multiple major muscle groups at the same time for a quick and efficient workout. The machine offers more than 60 different exercises that cover all of the major muscle groups. The Total Gym 1400 comes fully assembled, so it is ready to be used right out of the box, and it folds up for easy storage when not in use.

Weider 2980 Home Gym – $183

The Weider 2980 Home Gym offers 214 pounds of resistance, which is on the lower end when compared to its competitors. However, this machine is designed to target and strengthen specific muscle groups rather than build mass. The gym includes a variety of weightlifting stations that address all of your strength training needs for every muscle group. Featuring high and low pulley stations that strengthen arms, shoulders, chest, legs, and back. There is also a preacher curl pad that works out the biceps and a padded leg developer that works out the legs. A chest press and pectoral fly component are also present for targeting the chest.

Weider Ultimate Body Works Bench – $115

The Weider Ultimate Body Works Bench features an inclined platform that is adjustable based on your workout goals, body size, and strength level. Setting the incline steeper increases resistance, and lowering the incline decreases resistance while varying positions target different muscle groups as well. Stretchy bands allow you to increase the resistance of up to 50 pounds beyond your own body weight. The machine features a cable and pulley system that provides versatility and a greater range of motion. The bench is designed with space-saving in mind because it folds up for storage when not in use.

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym – $449

The Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym offers over 25 exercises and 210 pounds of power rod resistance. This machine is designed for strength training but also includes a rowing station for a cardio workout. The 210 pounds of power rod resistance allow you to work your abs, arms, chest, back, shoulders, and legs. The machine has an adjustable weight bench with multiple cable pully positions that can be changed to adjust resistance. The equipment folds for easy storage when not in use.

Any of the home gym systems above can help you get into shape or strengthen your home work out game. Be sure to check out our other home fitness equipment deals page for more home gym ideas as well as our Walmart fitness deals.

