Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Building a home office? These Brother and Epson printers are up to 50% off

If you’re putting together a new home office, either because of the need to self-isolate due to the novel coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) or simply because you’re working from home more often, you need to have a printer.

Printers might not be in as much demand as they once were, thanks to the rise of digital contracts and documents, but they’re useful to have. Generally, when someone requires you to print something, they really need you to print it. Fortunately, a good home office printer doesn’t have to cost a fortune with plenty of great printer deals out there. We’ve looked more closely at two great options currently on sale that are perfect for the average home office.

Epson Expression Home XP-4100 Wireless Inket Printer — $50, was $100

Best Buy

The ideal fit for most home offices, the Epson Expression Home XP-4100 Wireless All-In-One Inket Printer is low in price but offers plenty of features. It’ll print up to 10 pages per minute in black or up to 5 pages per minute in color with its four bundled Epson 212 Claria ink cartridges offering up to a 150-page yield in black and up to a 130-page yield in color.

It supports up to 5,760 x 1,440 dpi print resolution, ideal for high resolution printouts such as photos as well as regular documents. It also has scanning support so you can easily scan documents straight to your PC or to an email, as well as send quick faxes.

When it comes to cool optional extras, the Epson Expression Home XP-4100 Wireless All-In-One Inket Printer continues its strong run of features with voice-activated printing, Apple AirPrint capabilities, tablet and smartphone based printing, and a clear 2.4-inch LCD screen.

Simply put, the Epson Expression Home XP-4100 Wireless All-In-One Inket Printer is a great all-rounder for most home offices. It’s currently priced at $50 at Best Buy — a price cut of $50, so it’s a bargain.

Brother HL-L2350DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer — $90, was $120

If you need to print a high volume of documents, you need a laser printer both for speed and value for money. The Brother HL-L2350DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer is a great bet and it’s only $90 right now at Amazon. It’s able to print up to 32 pages per minute with a sheet paper capacity of 250 so you won’t have to refill the tray too often.

It also offers automatic duplex printing enabling it to print on both sides just as easily as on one side. As its name suggests, it’s only a black and white printer but if you solely need to print documents for work, this won’t be an issue.

Its sheer ability to print so fast is the big advantage here but the Brother HL-L2350DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer is also wireless and works just as well at dealing with print jobs from your smartphone or tablet, as it does with your PC or Mac. Buy from Amazon, and because it has Amazon Dash Replenishment enabled, too, it will order more toner the moment you run low. For business purposes, the Brother HL-L2350DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer is an ideal stress-free acquisition for your home office.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

