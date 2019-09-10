The sultry summer of 2019 is slowly drawing to an end, but we’re not quite out of the dog days yet. If you’re still feeling the heat and need a leg up when it comes to keeping cool in your office, bedroom, or living room, but something like a portable air conditioning unit is too much of a hassle (or simply too big of an energy hog), then a good fan is one of those age-old standbys that can keep your living and working areas fresh and cool.

However, when the mercury is rising and the humid air feels thick enough to chew on, traditional bladed fans will do little more than blow that sticky air around. Even central air conditioning systems often don’t do a very good job of cultivating good air circulation. That’s why, if you’re still settling for some rickety old box or oscillating fan, it’s time to join the 21st century with a more up-to-date design. Enter the tower fan, a superior modern design that puts out more cooling power while maintaining a smaller (and considerably quieter) footprint.

More good news for the heat-intolerant is that you don’t have to pay out the nose for a good tower fan, and a couple of our favorites are on sale right now – and even if fall is already descending on you where you live, the end of summer is a great time to score deals on this sort of stuff. So if you’re in an area of the country where the hot season runs long or you just want to score a deal on a good fan so you’re ready when next year’s spring thaw rolls around, then read on:

Honeywell QuietSet Tower Fan

For smaller spaces like bedrooms or home offices, it doesn’t get much better than the Honeywell QuietSet. This tower fan features multiple settings (five on the white model and eight on the black model), all of which cool effectively and quietly — we found the lowest two or three settings are plenty powerful enough for most uses. The QuietSet has an oscillation setting, a dimmer for the LED display, and even a convenient one- to eight-hour auto-off timer. The fan also comes with a handy remote that lets you turn the fan on and off as well as control its oscillation and cooling settings without having to leave your chair.

Amazon and Walmart both have the white Honeywell QuietSet tower fan discounted right now for just $43 after a nice 34% savings on its normal $65 price. The black one is currently sold out, but Amazon has a two-pack on sale which includes one white and one black QuietSet tower fan for $91 (which still comes to about $45 for each fan).

Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan

For something a little bigger, more powerful, and arguably more stylish, the Lasko Wind Curve is a nice upgrade pick over the QuietSet if you’re willing to pay a bit more. This attractive tower fan sits at 42 inches tall and offers a simple no-nonsense choice of three settings — high, medium, and low — to cool a room effectively without being unreasonably noisy even at its strongest output. It packs a programmable auto-off timer that can be set from 30 minutes to 7.5 hours as well as a feature-rich remote control. A “night” mode also lets you dim the LEDs.

It’s bulkier than the QuietSet, but the Lasko Wind Curve would be a great choice for cooling a larger area like a living room (and since it’s an oscillating tower fan, it doesn’t command too much space with its 13-inch base). The gorgeous-looking wood grain Wind Curve tower fan is on sale from Walmart and Amazon right now for $60, saving you around 15%. Amazon has the all-gray model for a bit cheaper, but for our money, the wood grain model is too nice to pass up.

