Snag a 4-in-1 Honeywell portable air conditioner for $139 less at Walmart

The summer’s rising temperatures may be out of your league but your room’s climate control isn’t with a competent portable air conditioner. If you don’t think you have any use for one as summer comes to a close, think again because of this cool deal on the Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner (HL14CHESWW). It surpasses the capabilities of a traditional air conditioner, not just in terms of mobility but also as a dehumidifier, heater, and a fan in one compact appliance. Snag one for $139 less than its standard price of $670 on Walmart. Should the sale price of $531 seem steep for a one-time investment, you can opt for a payment plan for $52 a month.

A portable air conditioner’s performance can be ascertained through its British Thermal Unit (BTU). This measurement corresponds to a floor area, so you can expect a higher BTU to cool larger spaces. As mentioned, Honeywell’s HL14CHESWW does more than cooling a 700 square-foot room with its 14,000 BTU, it also manages to provide heat for rooms up to 500 square feet. A three-speed fan should come in handy when you just need air to be circulated while the built-in dehumidifier protects and extends not only the life of the unit but more importantly, you, from the risks that come with high humidity. It is able to rid the air of 111 pints of moisture on average along with impurities such as dust, pet dander, and hair through its washable dual filtration system.

Honeywell’s HL14CHESWW 4-in-1 functionality transcends through all four seasons with a continuous bucketless operation thanks to its auto-evaporation system. This feature allows you to leave the unit unattended for long periods of time without worrying about it leaking. Also, thermal overload protection is attached to its compressor and motor for your peace of mind as well. Portability and convenience, on the other hand, is well incorporated in its slick design with wheels attached to its base and a Smart Digital Thermostat system you can simply “set and forget.” The digital LED display with soft-touch controls definitely adds a hint of modernity. And if you prefer to stay put wherever you are in the room, you’ll appreciate the full-function remote included.

Even at its most powerful setting, the Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner (HL14CHESWW) stays quiet producing only 51-54 decibels of noise to support sound sleep. Moreover, once sleep mode is activated, so is energy saving as the temperature drops and rises at fixed intervals in a span of 10 hours. Installation shouldn’t be a problem either as all the accessories are included for either horizontal or vertical window orientations. With a whole bunch of features, Walmart’s $139 discount and comprehensive payment plan just serve as the icing on the cake.

