Save $150 on this electric scooter in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale

Aaron Mamiit
By

Electric scooters are steadily growing in popularity because they’re easy to use, cheaper to purchase than most transportation options, and come with lower running costs. Even carmakers like Mercedes-Benz are entering the space, and products like Segway-Ninebot’s Engine Speaker make them even more entertaining to ride. If you’re interested in buying one, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s flash sale for the Hover-1 Highlander Pro foldable electric scooter, which applies a $150 discount to its original price of $600 to bring it down to a more affordable $450.

The Hover-1 Highlander Pro foldable electric scooter can reach speeds of up to 15 miles per hour, so it can quickly get you to any destination within your neighborhood, and beyond. It can travel for 18 miles on a single charge, and it takes six hours to fully charge its built-in battery for your next ride. The electric scooter features a pair of 10-inch pneumatic tires and a 350W brushless motor, for comfort and stability while you head to wherever you’re going.

With a sleek design that combines with a bright LED display and headlight, you’ll be riding in style any time of the day with the Hover-1 Highlander Pro foldable electric scooter. It can carry a maximum load of 264 pounds, and can ascend an incline of 15 degrees. Once you’re done using it, or if you’re planning to take it with you in your car, you can easily fold away the electric scooter into a slim profile that can fit tight spaces in cabinets or vehicles. It’s also not very heavy, as it weighs just over 20 pounds.

If you want to see what the fuss is all about when it comes to electric scooters, then you should avail Best Buy’s offer for the Hover-1 Highlander Pro. The retailer is selling the foldable electric scooter for just $450, after a $150 reduction to its original price of $600. The discount is part of Best Buy’s flash sale though, and there’s not much time left so you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the Hover-1 Highlander Pro foldable electric scooter delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible, and start riding it around your neighborhood right away.

