Tech is meant to be fun and engaging, and if you’re looking for a fun way to get around, or even a fun way to fly through Times Square, a hoverboard might be just what you’re after. Currently you can grab the Hover-1 Ranger Pro Electric Self-Balancing Scooter for just $200 at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $150 from its regular price of $350. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in many locations it’s available within one hour for in-store pickup, so you can get hovering through the neighborhood in almost no time.

The Hover-1 Ranger Pro is a self-balancing hoverboard, which makes it great for kids and people just getting on a hoverboard for the first time, as it makes for an easier ride than a lot of hoverboards. It has a powerful 600W motor that allows the hoverboard to reach speeds of up to 7 miles per hour, and support a weight of up to 265 pounds. Like all of the best hoverboards, it provides a fun experience both indoors and outdoors. With a 10-inch tire size and the ability to climb an incline up to 20 degrees, the Ranger Pro hoverboard will have no trouble moving you around your neighborhood.

The Ranger Pro hoverboard is app-enabled with learning modes. It also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, which allows you to pair with your mobile device to play music while you ride. And, with the right accessory, you can even put a lawn chair on your hoverboard. The Ranger Pro comes with a built-in battery that recharges with the included AC adapter. If you’re really looking to bring some fun to your tech toy chest, the Ranger Pro hoverboard makes a great companion to any of the best electric scooters and best electric skateboards, and makes a great addition to any fleet of electric transportation tech.

While it typically costs $350, the Hover-1 Ranger Pro hoverboard is just $200 at Best Buy right now. That’s a savings of $150, and free shipping is included with your purchase. You can even pick it up at the store in many areas, ensuring you’re up and rolling on your new hoverboard as quickly as possible.

