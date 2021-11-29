  1. Deals
How to add voice control to your Xbox for $20 on Cyber Monday

Briley Kenney
By

Whether you’re paying attention or not, some of the best Cyber Monday deals are piling up, and there’s a lot to choose from. We all could use a little help navigating them, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If you’re searching for some great Xbox Cyber Monday deals, we have one for you — it’s a proposal, really. Right now, at Amazon, you can grab the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $20 with fast, free shipping. That’s a discount of $20, since it’s normally $40. Now, you may be wondering what this Echo Dot deal has to do with Microsoft’s Xbox consoles. Recently, Microsoft enabled Echo support for the Xbox One (X and S), so you can control your console with voice commands. We’ll get a little more detailed about that change and the deal below!

Included in the latest Amazon Cyber Monday deals are a host of Echo devices on sale, including the Dot smart speaker, Fire tablets, and more. You’d be forgiven for thinking those deals don’t apply to you, especially if you’re looking for Xbox-related discounts. However, Microsoft recently enabled Echo support for the Xbox One consoles. Here’s how it works: After connecting both devices to your home Wi-Fi — and the same network — you can enable digital assistants on your Xbox console through the settings menu using Alexa skills.

After the two devices are connected, you can use the Echo Dot, and Alexa, to control your console via voice commands, exactly as you would while using Microsoft’s Cortana. This method offers a cheap voice assistant alternative, but also allows you to use your other smart home devices if you’re already connected to Alexa’s smart home ecosystem. Better yet, if you don’t already have a smart speaker and voice commands set up, this deal will get you set! Xbox Kinect may be gone for good, but this method adds voice controls for cheap!

Of course, the Echo Dot smart speaker is better described as a sum of its parts, with a huge list of features and functionality to improve your home. You can play music, podcasts, audiobooks, and much more. It also serves as a Bluetooth speaker, so you can connect your phone and play pretty much whatever you want over the Bluetooth connection. What’s more, the speaker has Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, built-in. You can shop for products on Amazon, browse content, ask questions, and much, much more. You can also connect to calls and take them hands-free on your speaker,= through connected devices.

Normally $40, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is all yours for just $20 with free shipping and free returns for Cyber Monday. It’s a low price, and it’s also one of the cheapest ways to add voice controls to your Xbox consoles with Alexa’s help. Don’t let this deal lag out!

