Imagine if you could snag a smart TV for just $20. While you might not be able to grab an actual TV for that price, you can pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $20, down from its normal price of $40. Thanks to this little device, you can make any TV smart and gain control over it with your voice, through an app, and much more. It’s inexpensive and one of the best Cyber Monday deals in the audio/visual sphere.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick provides access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from nearly any streaming service you can imagine. It works with Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. You can also stream and watch Live TV, news, and sports if you have a subscription to Sling TV, YouTube TV, or another similar service to these. If paying for content isn’t your thing, there are still more than 200,000 free movies and TV episodes available from ad-supported streaming services like Tubi or Pluto TV.

The content doesn’t just stop with television, though. You can stream music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more, although you should be aware that you may need to subscribe to some of these services before they will work. The Amazon Fire TV Stick works as sort of an entertainment control center, giving you centralized access to a ton of content.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Fire TV Stick is that it works with Dolby Atmos, so you can get incredible audio quality on any compatible titles. The included Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search for shows, while preset buttons let you get to your favorite services quickly. The remote consolidates all of the features into a much more streamlined, less-cluttered device. Every button has a clear purpose that makes it that much easier to plug the Fire TV Stick and begin using it right away.

This deal won’t last long, especially since it’s affordable enough to be in impulse-purchase range. If you’re interested, act now. It’s one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, and other people are going to realize that too.

