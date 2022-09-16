Walmart is one of the largest names in retail, regularly offering discounts on some of the best smart home devices, and even on some of the absolute best tech. This makes a Walmart Plus subscription something to consider, especially if you shop online for a lot of your household items. A Walmart Plus free trial is a good way to determine if the subscription service and all it entails is worth the money for you. Walmart even has one of the best grocery delivery apps, making a Walmart Plus free trial something to be explored by just about everyone.

Is there a Walmart Plus free trial?

There is a Walmart Plus free trial available, and it’s one of the best free trials we’ve seen in terms of how many great features and conveniences you’re able to access. This is really a reflection of how great the Walmart Plus service is, as the Walmart Plus free trial is essentially a 30-day experience of what it would be like to be a paid Walmart Plus subscriber. A Walmart Plus membership can help you save over $1,300 per year, so taking advantage of the 30-day free trial is a great way to get in there and see what those savings will look like.

As part of a Walmart Plus free trial, you’ll get free shipping with no minimum order, so even small orders will qualify for free shipping. You’ll get fresh groceries and more with no delivery fees, and all at the same low in-store prices Walmart shoppers are used to. Walmart Plus members, and Walmart Plus free trial members, get exclusive access to special promotions and events, as well as a savings of up to 10 cents per gallon on fuel. A new addition to the perks of being a Walmart Plus member is free access to Paramount Plus, a top-notch streaming service with more than 40,000 TV episodes and movies. All of this is accessible for 30 days through a Walmart Plus free trial, and once those 30 days are up, Walmart Plus is just $12.95 per month or $98 annually.

Can you get Walmart Plus for free?

The 30 days of free, full use of a Walmart Plus membership as part of the Walmart Plus free trial is about as close as you can get to getting Walmart Plus for free. And while the service regularly costs $12.95 per month or $98 for an annual membership, in many ways you’re getting a lot for free by being a member. The savings can be so substantial, at least, that it can feel that way. A Walmart Plus membership can save you more than $1,300 per year on things you’re already buying. This includes a potential $800-per-year savings with free delivery from Walmart stores, more than $500 per year with free shipping and no order cost minimum, as well as more than $75 per year with the gas prices you’ll see as a Walmart Plus member.

Are there any Walmart Plus deals?

With Walmart Plus being Walmart’s competitor to Amazon Prime, there’s incentive for Walmart to keep the pricing as low as possible. There aren’t usually discounts available for a Walmart Plus membership. It regularly costs $12.95 per month, and with an annual membership there are some savings to be had, as an annual membership is just $98 per year. This is a pretty good deal in and of itself, and while the cost of a membership isn’t often discounted, the deals and discounts you’ll receive as a Walmart Plus member are plentiful. You learn more about accessing a Walmart Plus membership by signing up for your Walmart Plus free trial today.

Editors' Recommendations