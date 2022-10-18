 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Movies & TV

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch God Forbid, the Jerry Falwell documentary, for free

Nina Derwin
By
A man and a woman sit by a pool with an image of a Jerry Falwell Jr.'s face in the water.

You may already be familiar with the name Jerry Falwell Jr. because before he was the subject of a new film on Hulu, he was a well-known evangelical leader that got wrapped up in a salacious sex scandal. Whether you’ve heard of him or not, the Hulu documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty reveals a whole new side to the story.

How to watch God Forbid in the U.S.

God Forbid documents the story of a Miami pool boy who for years had had affair involving evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki. It’s messy, complicated, and undeniably controversial.

If you are already a Hulu subscriber, just sign into your account and search for God Forbid to start watching when it premieres November 1. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you have a couple of choices. The first is that you can opt to sign up for the Disney Bundle, which gives you access to everything on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for one monthly price of $13.99. If you’re looking up your streaming game, this is a pretty solid deal. There are countless hours of content for your viewing pleasure, and there’s definitely something for everyone.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a free way to check out God Forbid, you’re in luck. Right now, Hulu has a free 30-day trial for those who are not current subscribers. When you sign up, you’ll gain access to all of Hulu’s content for 30 days, and after that you’ll be charged $7.99 per month. If you aren’t ready to commit to a bundle, this is probably the better option for you.

How to watch God Forbid from abroad

If you’re located in the United States, you’re only one login away from watching God Forbid once you’ve signed up for the Disney Bundle or Hulu. If you’re traveling outside of the United States, you have one extra step to take: You’ll have to sign up for a VPN service. Streamers like Hulu only allow you to watch the content that’s available in the country you’re currently in. But with a VPN, Hulu will think you’re in the United States even when you’re in another country. Sign up with a provider like NordVPN so you can you watch all of your favorite content from anywhere.

Editors' Recommendations

Semrush Free Trial: Try the advanced online marketing tool
how to clean up your keywords and refresh seo strategy semrush logo feature image large
Amazon Music Free Trial: How to stream music for free
Amazon Music Car Mode
How, where, and when to watch Zootopia+
Zootopia
How to watch the Rosaline premiere for free
Isabela Merced stands next to Kaitlyn Dever in Hulu's Rosaline.
Best Philips Hue Deals for October 2022
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review
Best security camera deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.
Skillshare Free Trial: Learn for a month for free
skillshare free trial course
Best robot vacuum deals for October 2022
Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.
Best Nespresso deals for October 2022
Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine
The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for October 2022
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus
Best Cordless Vacuum Deals: Sales you can shop now
Prime Day 2022 cordless vacuum deals graphic.
Best Google Pixel Deals: $250 off the Pixel 6 Pro
google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals
AirPods 2 are still only $90 after Prime Day
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen with wired charging case