How to watch God Forbid, the Jerry Falwell documentary, for free

You may already be familiar with the name Jerry Falwell Jr. because before he was the subject of a new film on Hulu, he was a well-known evangelical leader that got wrapped up in a salacious sex scandal. Whether you’ve heard of him or not, the Hulu documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty reveals a whole new side to the story.

How to watch God Forbid in the U.S.

God Forbid documents the story of a Miami pool boy who for years had had affair involving evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki. It’s messy, complicated, and undeniably controversial.

If you are already a Hulu subscriber, just sign into your account and search for God Forbid to start watching when it premieres November 1. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you have a couple of choices. The first is that you can opt to sign up for the Disney Bundle, which gives you access to everything on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for one monthly price of $13.99. If you’re looking up your streaming game, this is a pretty solid deal. There are countless hours of content for your viewing pleasure, and there’s definitely something for everyone.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a free way to check out God Forbid, you’re in luck. Right now, Hulu has a free 30-day trial for those who are not current subscribers. When you sign up, you’ll gain access to all of Hulu’s content for 30 days, and after that you’ll be charged $7.99 per month. If you aren’t ready to commit to a bundle, this is probably the better option for you.

How to watch God Forbid from abroad

If you’re located in the United States, you’re only one login away from watching God Forbid once you’ve signed up for the Disney Bundle or Hulu. If you’re traveling outside of the United States, you have one extra step to take: You’ll have to sign up for a VPN service. Streamers like Hulu only allow you to watch the content that’s available in the country you’re currently in. But with a VPN, Hulu will think you’re in the United States even when you’re in another country. Sign up with a provider like NordVPN so you can you watch all of your favorite content from anywhere.

