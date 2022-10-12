 Skip to main content
How to watch Matriarch for free on Hulu

Hulu, among many other streaming platforms, has become known for producing incredible original content in addition to being a go-to source for watching all of your favorite movies and shows from other networks and channels. This month, Hulu is set to release a new film called Matriarch starring Jemima Rooper and Kate Dickie. This fresh horror film will be exactly what you need to get you in the Halloween spirit, so keep reading to find out how you watch it on Hulu for absolutely free.

How to watch Matriarch in the U.S.

Matriarch, the new horror film soon to be released on Hulu, tells the story of a woman battling a mysterious disease in the aftermath of surviving an overdose. When she returns to the home where she grew up intent on confronting her personal demons, she finds a new and very real demon waiting for her instead. If this sounds like a film that’s perfect for setting the mood for a spooky Halloween season, you’re in luck because you can watch it for free when it debuts October 21.

If you’re already a Hulu subscriber, then all you have to do is log in to enjoy Matriarch, but if you’re not yet a subscriber, you have two options. First, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle, which is by far the best value for your money. The Disney Bundle gives you access to all of the content available on Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for one low price of only $13.99 per month. Even if you only watch one movie per month, that’s still cheaper than the price of a single ticket to see a movie in theaters. That said, we’re positive you’ll watch a whole lot more content than that once you see all of the programming that’s available to you in the bundle.

However, if you’re looking to enjoy only Hulu content, including Matriarch, for free, there’s another great option for you. Right now, Hulu is offering a free trial for 30 days, during which time you can watch all of the spooky, scary content that Hulu has to offer just in time for Halloween. If you decide to keep Hulu after your trial period runs out, it’s only $7.99 per month, which is also a pretty great deal. If you don’t think you’ll watch enough content on Disney+ and ESPN+ to justify the bundle, this Hulu-only plan might be the perfect match for you.

How to watch Matriarch from abroad

If you’re planning to enjoy Matriarch while you’re traveling outside of the United States, there’s one more step you’ll have to take before you can start streaming. Platforms like Hulu are designed to be watched in the region you’re currently in, so even if you’re from the United States, you’ll typically have to watch the catalog that’s available in the country you’re in. However, using a VPN to access a streaming service will allow you to watch content from the United States by essentially tricking websites to thinking that you’re located in the U.S. NordVPN is one of our go-to VPN providers, so be sure to sign up for NordVPN today so you can stream all of your favorite Halloween films from anywhere in the world.

