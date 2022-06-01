 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Today’s best laptop deal is an HP Chromebook for $98 at Walmart

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP 11-inch Chromebook on white background.

Not all laptop deals are cheap enough for those who are on a tight budget. If you just need a basic machine for daily tasks that don’t require high-end hardware, then you should consider buying a Chromebook instead. They’re generally cheaper than their Windows-powered counterparts, and with retailers’ Chromebook deals, they’re even more affordable. For example, Walmart is selling the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $98, which is less than half the device’s original price of $225 after a $127 discount.

A Chromebook is a laptop that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is the internet browser that’s reworked to function as an internet-dependent operating system. The reliance on web-based apps instead of installed software, however, results in low overhead, for quick startups and snappy performance even with cheap components. Inside the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook are the AMD A4 processor, integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which are a far cry from the specifications of the best laptops. However, for a Chromebook, they’re more than enough to make the device a reliable companion. It only has 32GB of storage, but that’s not a limiting factor as you can save your files on the cloud.

With its metal-reinforced corners, HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is designed to withstand damage from incidents such as falling off a desk or getting splashed by soda, which makes it perfect for students who need a laptop for school or clumsy people who are always on the go. Like most of the best Chromebooks, the device  promises a long battery life plus a fast charging feature, so even if its battery gets depleted, it doesn’t have to be tethered for a long time to a wall outlet.

For less than $100, you can buy a fully functioning laptop that you can rely on for everyday activities such as browsing the internet, working on documents, and watching streaming content. The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is available from Walmart for just $98, down $127 from its sticker price of $225. It’s one of the retailer’s most popular deals, so we don’t think stocks will last long. If you want to pay this very cheap price for the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, you should finalize the purchase right away.

Editors' Recommendations

You have less than 12 hours to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $280

Pioneer 50-inch TV Model PN50951-22U

LG C1 is widely regarded as the best TV, and it’s up to $300 off today

The LG C1 OLED TV in a living room displaying a purple tree.

Best cheap Fitbit deals for June 2022

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for June 2022

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

This Alienware gaming PC is $500 off today, but stock is low

alienware aurora r10 ryzen review 01

Best vacuum cleaner deals for June 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

You can still get a Samsung Frame TV for $500 — but hurry!

Man watching SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Frame Series in living room.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaks as a mild refresh

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is $200 off at Best Buy today

microsoft surface laptop 3 gaming surfacelaptop3 4

iOS 16: Everything we know about the iPhone’s next update

Man holding the iPhone 13 Pro showing its rear panel.

The best movies on HBO right now (June 2022)

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall.

Best Apple Watch deals for June 2022

best apple watch deals