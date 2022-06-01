Today’s best laptop deal is an HP Chromebook for $98 at Walmart

Not all laptop deals are cheap enough for those who are on a tight budget. If you just need a basic machine for daily tasks that don’t require high-end hardware, then you should consider buying a Chromebook instead. They’re generally cheaper than their Windows-powered counterparts, and with retailers’ Chromebook deals, they’re even more affordable. For example, Walmart is selling the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $98, which is less than half the device’s original price of $225 after a $127 discount.

A Chromebook is a laptop that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is the internet browser that’s reworked to function as an internet-dependent operating system. The reliance on web-based apps instead of installed software, however, results in low overhead, for quick startups and snappy performance even with cheap components. Inside the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook are the AMD A4 processor, integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which are a far cry from the specifications of the best laptops. However, for a Chromebook, they’re more than enough to make the device a reliable companion. It only has 32GB of storage, but that’s not a limiting factor as you can save your files on the cloud.

With its metal-reinforced corners, HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is designed to withstand damage from incidents such as falling off a desk or getting splashed by soda, which makes it perfect for students who need a laptop for school or clumsy people who are always on the go. Like most of the best Chromebooks, the device promises a long battery life plus a fast charging feature, so even if its battery gets depleted, it doesn’t have to be tethered for a long time to a wall outlet.

For less than $100, you can buy a fully functioning laptop that you can rely on for everyday activities such as browsing the internet, working on documents, and watching streaming content. The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is available from Walmart for just $98, down $127 from its sticker price of $225. It’s one of the retailer’s most popular deals, so we don’t think stocks will last long. If you want to pay this very cheap price for the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, you should finalize the purchase right away.

