With back-to-school season in full swing, there’s a lot of great student laptop deals to pounce on. One of them is at Walmart, where you can get one of the best Chromebook deals available, as the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is just $98 right now. This makes for a savings of more than $100, as the popular Chromebook regularly costs $199. It’s not often you’ll find a capable laptop for under $100, so click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while it lasts. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations.

Why you should buy the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

Whether a college student, a high school student, or even a student of a younger age, a computer is a necessity for school in this day and age. One of the best laptop brands available, HP has made this Chromebook to compete with the best budget laptops, and to accommodate students of all kinds as they settle into the school year. It has an AMD processor and 4GB of RAM that will keep everyone’s favorite apps stable and running throughout the day, and it even has an AMD Radeon R4 graphics card, which comes in handy when accessing various forms of media, whether they be educational or for entertainment purposes.

When it comes to interacting with the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, the high-definition screen brings everything to life. When it comes to researching projects, reading textbooks in e-book format, and exploring other educational resources, this display is all you need. On the practical side of things, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook can be a consideration alongside the best laptops for high school students and the best laptops for college, as it is incredibly portable and is built to survive splashes, tugs, spills, and short falls. It has a long-lasting battery and a webcam that’s great for collaborating on projects and for remote learning. This is a great computer to toss in a backpack, to lounge with around the dorm, and to work quietly with at the library or coffee shop.

One of the best laptop deals you’ll find today, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is just $98 at Walmart. This is a $101 savings from its regular price of $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store delivery is likely available for your location.

