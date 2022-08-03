It’s back-to-school season, which means Chromebook deals are abound! These days, students of all ages need to have a laptop for school, which can be expensive if you have a child, let alone multiple children. Thankfully, Walmart is coming to the rescue, offering an incredible deal on the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook. Today, you can bring home this snappy little laptop for only $98, saving you $101 off the original price of $199, for a total of over 50% off. Laptop deals as great as this one don’t last long, so click the Buy Now button below to grab one before they’re gone.

Why you should buy the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

Learning for all grade levels is more advanced than ever, which is why many students will benefit from the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook’s capabilities this school year. With its AMD A4 processor and 4GB of RAM, the HP Chromebook is ready to run all of the applications you need to get homework done on time. It includes 32GB of internal storage, which is the perfect amount for completing assignments at school and at home. This machine was made to work seamlessly with cloud-learning technology, so students are set up to be connected to their teachers and classmates.

As reliable as this machine is, it’s equally as sturdy. The HP Chromebook was designed to withstand all of the wear and tear that comes with getting on and off the bus, going in and out of lockers, and the occasional fall from a desk or spilled water bottle. Students will love the Chrome OS that the HP Chromebook runs on, and with long battery life, this laptop should be able to get through an entire day without needing a recharge. Check out our back-to-school printer deals to complete your homework setup.

At only $98, down from its original price of $199, it’s hard to pass up the chance to bring home the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for the student in your life. The $101 discount is a substantial one, especially when you consider that you’re saving over half of what it would cost to buy one of these Chromebooks without the sale. If you have yet to lock down a back-to-school laptop, click the Buy Now button below to take advantage of one of our favorite HP laptop deals of the season.

