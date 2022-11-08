 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP Chromebook is $79 at Walmart, and it’s flying off the shelves

Andrew Morrisey
By
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.

The Walmart Black Friday Sale is turning out some impressive early discounts, with one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals you’re likely to find taking place today. A Chromebook is a great way to get a competent computing device at a great price, and the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is just $79 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $19 from its regular price of $98, and it isn’t often you can find a computer for under $80. Act quickly, as it’s selling fast, and claim this Black Friday price while inventory lasts.

Why you should buy the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

A computer is pretty much a necessity these days, and whether you’re a student or a working professional, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is a great option for anybody just looking to get going with a computer. HP is one of the best laptop brands on the market, and this Chromebook is made to compete, and even outdo, some of the best budget laptops. It has an AMD processor and 4GB of RAM to keep all of your favorite apps stable and responsive throughout the day. It even has an AMD Radeon R4 graphics card, which comes in handy when accessing various forms of media, whether for educational or entertainment purposes.

The high-definition screen brings things to life, and the simplicity of the Chromebook makes this an easy computer to use and learn with. With Chrome OS, there’s no need for bulky hardware internals, and with easy cloud storage access, there’s you won’t require a lot of hard drive space. This Chromebook is a great if you’re searching the best laptops for high school students or the best laptops for college and want something that brings a little more simplicity and convenience to accessing the digital world. Battery life is great with the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, and it’s made specifically to survive school days, as it can survive a fall off a desk, a splash from a soda, or a tugged power cord.

Grab this Chromebook at Walmart now for just $79 and beat the Black Friday rush. It’ll save you $19 off its regular price of $98, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Act quickly while inventory lasts.

Editors' Recommendations

Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
The Gateway 14-inch Notebook in a range of colors against a white background.
Apple Watch SE price just crashed — save 12%
The front of the Apple Watch SE 2.
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $500 off today
The Alienware x14 in front of a window.
Forget Black Friday: Hurry and buy this 65-inch LG OLED TV while it’s $700 off
55 inch lg c9 series oled tv amazon deal
This 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV is $170 off at Walmart today
sony 49 inch 4k tv deal walmart december 2020
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 today
Apple Watch Series 3 on wrist.
This Motorola Android phone with a 6.5-inch screen is $50 at Walmart
The Moto G Pure has a water resistant nano coating.
Best Buy is giving you a chance to buy the PS5 on November 7
The Playstation 5 system standing upright. standing upright.
Get it while you can: Google Nest Hub is 50% off at Walmart
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen lufestyle 5 of 5
How to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown live today
Aerial view of a skateboarding arena.
The best Black Friday air fryer deals for 2022
Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer with Divided Basket with different snacks cooking in each basket layer.
Is there a Spotify free trial? How to listen for free
Spotify app icon on iPhone.
This cupboard-sized air fryer is $35 at Walmart today
Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer multifunction oven with smart programs on a white background.