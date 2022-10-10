If you’re looking for fantastic Chromebook deals, then this alternative from Walmart might be right up your alley. Discounted down to just $98 from $199 as Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which is Amazon’s second Prime Day filled with exclusive discounts for Prime members, this little Chromebook is perfect if you’re on a shoestring budget and need a device to connect online and do some work.

Why you should buy the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

While HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook isn’t on our list of best Chromebooks for students, its main advantage is its incredibly low price while still being a functional device. For example, you get the AMD A4-9120C CPU, which is entry-level and made for mobile applications, but it’s OK for ChromeOS, which isn’t as resource hungry as Windows 10 or 11. Similarly, the 4GB of RAM may not seem like much, and it isn’t, but it also isn’t cripplingly bad and works well for loading a couple of Google productivity apps and a few browser tabs, so it’s not a dealbreaker by any means. That said, the storage is on the smaller side at just 32GB, so if you have a lot of storage requirements, one of the several external hard drive deals going on now might be something to look into.

Besides that, this little Chromebook is very sturdy, with reinforced metal corners, meaning it can withstand the few bumps that happen in everyday use, although we don’t consider it a rugged Chromebook, so don’t treat it as such! Luckily, the 200-nit peak brightness means you can use it in bright rooms and outside in very shaded areas, which is a big plus if you’re always on the go and potentially use it in different environments. As for the graphics, the integrated AMD Radeon R4 GPU means some casual games might be playable, but nothing beyond that.

Overall, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is an excellent budget device for those who want a basic laptop, and the $101 discount from Walmart bringing it down to just $98 makes it affordable to those who need it the most. Of course, if you can spend a little extra, checking out the rest Walmart Rollback Sale might net you a better device for a slightly higher price.

