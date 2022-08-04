HP’s Surface Pro alternative is down to only $400 today

This back-to-school season, students need technology to help them with their studies more than ever, which is why we’ve been on the lookout for all of the best tablet deals and laptop deals. Today, HP is running a particularly enticing deal on its HP Tablet 11, which was originally $600 but is on sale today for $400, saving you $200. If a tablet is on your back-to-school wishlist, now is the time to click the Buy Now button below and add one to your cart.

Why you should buy the HP Tablet 11

While there have been a handful of Surface Pro deals floating around, the HP Tablet 11 is an excellent alternative, and HP is a brand that we all know and trust. This tablet runs on Windows 11, which features a refreshed Start menu and enables you to connect to people, news, games, and content in new ways. It features a high-resolution, rotatable, 13-megapixel camera to take photos of all of your projects. With its 11-inch diagonal 2.1K display, it’s never been easier to enjoy all of your photos, videos, and even e-books.

The HP Tablet 11 has an Intel Pentium processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid-state storage, so you have the speed and space you need to get all of your work done. Use the HP Tablet to easily connect to your other devices and use your PC as a second display with Duet for HP. Even better, you can wirelessly share files between devices with HP QuickDrop. Want to replicate a laptop setup with your tablet? Just add the HP Tablet Keyboard, which snaps to the tablet with a magnetic click and you’re ready to get to work.

As you finish up your back-to-school shopping, don’t miss your chance to snag a new HP Tablet 11, which also happens to be one of the best tablets for learning. Originally $600, it’s on sale for a limited time for $400, saving you $200 and making it pretty hard to turn down.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to add the HP Tablet Keyboard to your cart for 35% off when you purchase an HP Tablet 11, as well. Click the Buy Now below to complete your HP Tablet setup, no batteries required.

