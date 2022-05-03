Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 2-in-1 Chromebook for $189

When you’re shopping for laptop deals on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you also take a look at Chromebook deals, as they’re generally less expensive than their Windows-powered counterparts. However, that doesn’t mean that you should settle for basic devices. For example, you can purchase the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook from Best Buy for less than half its price, as a $220 discount pulls it down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $409.

A Chromebook is powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is essentially the Chrome browser that’s reworking into an operating system. These devices depend on web-based apps instead of installed software, which translates to low overhead for fast startups and snappy performance even with low-end components. This is why the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, as it can already function very well for everyday tasks such as browsing the internet, checking your email, and typing documents with these parts.

The best Chromebooks go beyond offering just low prices and quick performance though. With the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook, you gain access to laptop mode, tent mode, and tablet mode, with the laptop’s 14-inch HD touchscreen at the center of these different forms. The Chromebook also features HP Dual Speakers that are custom-tuned by experts from B&O, so you’ll be able to enjoy rich audio when you’re playing music or watching streaming content.

If you need a new laptop but you don’t have much cash to spare, you don’t have to settle for a boring device as the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook is on sale from Best Buy for less than half of its original price of $409. The retailer is offering a $220 discount for the 2-in-1 laptop, making it even more affordable at just $189. The deal’s only available for a limited time though, so you shouldn’t waste time if you want to take advantage of it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook for this special price.

