When it comes to tracking down one of the best student laptop deals, HP’s lineup of laptops is a great place to start. Currently the HP 14-inch laptop is one of the best HP laptop deals available, as its price has been slashed an impressive $230 at Best Buy. This makes its sale price just $200, marked down all the way from $430. A discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is available with your purchase, as is six free months of security software. This is a time-sensitive deal, and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim your HP 14-inch laptop.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch laptop

When it comes to the best budget laptops, one might expect a $200 laptop to be short on specs and unimpressive when it comes to capability. This HP 14-inch laptop proves that assumption wrong, as it has plenty of great features for students and even remote workers to put to use. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and AMD Radeon graphics, a great combo for people who like to create with their laptop. The 14-inch screen features high-definition detail and a million pixels to immerse yourself in, which is great for kicking back and doing some binge-watching.

The practical aspects of the HP 14-inch laptop also make it a great consideration, and compete with the features you’d find on the higher end of the best laptops under $500. It has 128GB of fast solid-state storage, which should be plenty to store all of your favorite digital content and software, as well as an HP True Vision HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones. This makes it a worthy competitor with some of the best laptops for videoconferencing, and makes a great way to keep in touch with friends and family when school is in session. The HP 14-inch laptop has a battery that can reach up to 10 hours, even when watching movies, and it has fast-charging technology that can take it from a dead battery to a 50% charge in just 45 minutes.

Capable, convenient, and affordable, the HP 14-inch laptop is one of the best laptop deals you’ll find. It’s currently just $200 at Best Buy, which is a $230 savings from its regular price of $430. The clock continues to count down on this deal, so click over to Best Buy now to claim it.

