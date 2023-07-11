 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP laptop is $199 in Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale

Albert Bassili
By
The HP 255 G9 laptop against a white background.

If you need to buy a budget laptop to get the basics done, this Amazon Prime Day sale is the best time since all the big retailers are reducing prices. For example, you can grab this 15-inch HP laptop during the Walmart Prime Day sale for just $199, rather than the usual $349 it goes for. Just keep in mind that the Walmart sale is only available to Walmart+ subscribers, although you can get a one-month subscription to take advantage of it, or go for the for a better overall deal, especially if you use Walmart often.

Why you should buy the HP 15-inch laptop

While this isn’t one of the best 15-inch laptops to grab, it’s a great option if you’re on a tight budget and just need something to do the basics. Under the hood, you’ll find an Intel Pentium Silver N5030, an entry-level processor that should manage most productivity tasks just fine, such as using Excel, word processors, and Zoom meetings. Speaking of the latter, you get a nice 720p webcam, while the screen itself also runs at a 720p resolution and can hit a peak brightness of 220nits, which is perfectly fine for use in most places where there isn’t direct sunlight.

As for RAM, you get 4GB, which isn’t much, so you’ll be experiencing Windows 11 in S Mode, a reduced version of Windows that takes up much less RAM and will make your life much easier. Storage is also on the lower end at 128GB, although you can certainly grab one of these external hard drive deals to supplement it. In terms of battery life, it manages to compete with some of the best HP laptops, netting you around 10-11 hours of battery life in total, and with it being so lightweight and thin, it’s easy to carry around.

Related

Overall, the HP 15-inch laptop is great for a budget laptop that does the basics, and with the Prime Day deal from Walmart bringing it down to $199, it’s a steal. Of course, you should also check out some of the other Prime Day laptop deals, and if you’re ok with not using Windows, some of these Prime Day Chromebook deals might work better for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Huge discounts land on top Lego sets for Amazon Prime Day 2023
lego baby yoda set black friday 2021

With all the awesome Lego games that have come out over the past few years, it's no surprise that folks have been flocking to IP-branded Lego toys for things like Marvel and Star Wars. Luckily there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on various Lego sets, as well as non-Lego building block sets that are just as good and much cheaper. While we've picked a few of our favorite options, be sure to click through to the full sale on Amazon.

What you should buy in the Amazon Prime Day Lego sale
To start us off, this 

Read more
This Samsung 8K TV costs the same as an OLED 4K TV right now
Samsung 55-inch QN700B 8K TV placed in a living room displaying a bear in a river.

It might seem like Prime Day deals are only an Amazon thing but there are some great Prime Day TV deals going on at Best Buy too. For instance, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV for $1,000, saving $600 off the regular price of $1,600. Yup, we said 8K -- that's how future-proofed this TV is. Thanks to the discount, it works out as about the same price as many OLED TVs but with twice the amount of pixels. Want to know more? Let's take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV
We're still waiting for more content to be aired in 8K although it's slowly coming through. The handy thing about 8K TVs like the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is that it's able to upscale all non-8K content so you still get a much better picture. Easily one of the best 8K TVs as you'd expect from one of the best TV brands, this one looks great.

Read more
Top-rated Instant Vortex air fryer is under $100 for Amazon Prime Day
The Instant Vortex Slim 6-quart air fryer cooks a chicken with a plate of fries in the background.

With all of the Prime Day deals going on, now is as good a time as any to grab some savings on something for the smart home. One of the best Prime Day smart home deals is also one of the best Prime Day air fryer deals, and it’s on the Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer, which is currently seeing its lowest price of the year at $84. This is $16 cheaper than its previous low of $100 and an impressive savings of $46 from its regular price of $130. Free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the Instant Vortex Slim 6-quart air fryer
While the best smart home devices tend to be made up things like robot vacuums and smart speakers, a true smart home doesn’t neglect the kitchen. The Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer will both bring a healthier, cleaner cooking option to your kitchen and fit in nicely among any of the best smart kitchen appliances. It has 5-in-1 functionality, which means you can use it to air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat. It even promises less noise in the kitchen with Quiet Cooking, as well as little to no preheating time with a temperature range from 120 degrees up to 400 degrees. Customizable programs for one-touch cooking are also part of this air fryer’s features.

Read more