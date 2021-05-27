We can’t believe how cheap this HP laptop is in the Memorial Day sales

With the Memorial Day sales here, HP has really gone to town with its HP Memorial Day sale. With a plethora of offers out there, we’re highlighting this fantastic deal on an HP 15t-dy200 laptop. Ordinarily priced at $820, you can snap it up for just $660, saving you $160 on the usual price. It’s an awesome deal if you’re looking to buy a stylish new laptop that’s ideal for work and study. It even has a touchscreen for those times when you want to get more hands-on with your work. We’re expecting stock to be limited so if you’re keen to buy, hit that buy button sooner rather than later. Not sure what to look for when it comes to the best laptops? We’ve got you covered.

The HP 15t-dy200 laptop looks great for sure thanks to a sleek build that utilizes light colors to look extra stylish compared to the bulky nature of many other laptops. It’s no slouch under the hood either with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. Those specs are ideal if you plan on multitasking a lot with your work or study and don’t want to be slowed down. Best of all is its 15.6-inch HD touch display so any time you want to get more tactile with what you’re doing on screen, you can.

Alongside that are other useful features such as HP’s Fast Charge technology (just one of the reasons why it features on our best laptop brands list) so you can easily recharge the battery quickly along with a precision touchpad that provides multi-touch support so you can be that touch faster when completing everything you need to do. Plus, as you’d expect, there’s a 720p HD webcam for taking video calls while on the move.

Offering pretty much everything you could need, the HP 15t-dy200 laptop is an attractive device at its regular price of $820. Reduced to $660 for a limited time as part of the HP Memorial Day sale, it’s even more tempting. That savings of $160 is pretty sweet, working out at nearly 20% off the usual price. If you’re looking for a laptop in this price range, you’ll be delighted by the performance here. As always, be quick if you want to buy it as stock is sure to be strictly limited.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations