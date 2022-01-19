Grab a 17-inch laptop from HP while it’s only $500

When you’re shopping for budget laptop deals, there are a few features you need to watch out for. You want a computer with a durable design, a well-known manufacturer, and enough power to run all your daily tasks. You should also consider screen size; if you want a laptop that acts as a desktop replacement, you should consider picking up one of the 17-inch laptop deals. Luckily for you, we found this gem with an extra-large display among the HP laptop deals at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up this 17-inch HP i3 laptop for just $500, which is $50 off the regular price of $550. Keep reading to find out why this laptop is the perfect do-everything device.

While this 17-inch HP i3 laptop won’t be making our list of the best laptops anytime soon, its excellent price-to-performance ratio makes it one of the best 17-inch laptops in this price range. It’s equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and a 256GB solid-state drive. This ensures that you get plenty of horsepower to run all of the programs and apps you use daily, whether it’s browsing the web, doing office work, or even doing some light editing with Adobe Photoshop. The large and speedy storage also ensures that you’ll have enough space to store your essential files without causing a lag in boot times or transfer speeds. The 17-inch screen is the perfect size if you need a bigger screen to work on and you don’t mind the extra heft.

If you plan to bring this laptop outside, it has surprisingly great battery life for the size. When you’re running low on juice, you can plug into the nearest outlet and go from 0% to 50% charge in just 45 minutes, thanks to HP Fast Charge. It’s also equipped with plenty of features made with fast-paced professionals or busy students in mind. The keyboard is spacious and features a full-sized number pad, a lifesaver if you work with numbers in Excel or Google Sheets. There’s also an integrated microphone and HD camera for taking Zoom calls at home or on the go. You also get a generous selection of ports and connection options, including a full-sized HDMI port, an Ethernet port, Bluetooth 4.2, three USB type-A ports, and a headphone jack.

There aren’t a lot of 17-inch laptops around anymore, so this deal is a rare gem. If you have your heart set on a big laptop, then you won’t find many better deals than this one. Right now, you can pick up the 17-inch HP i3 laptop for just $500 on Best Buy, which is a $50 discount on the standard price tag of $550. This deal could end at any time, so hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible!

