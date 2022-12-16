There are all kinds of laptop deals in the market, but not all of them are worth spending your hard-earned money on. Here’s an offer from HP that won’t make you regret your investment — the HP 17 Laptop for $430, following a $220 discount on its original price of $650. We’re not sure how much time is left on this bargain, so if you think this laptop is perfect for you at this price, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button immediately.

Why you should buy the HP 17 Laptop

The HP 17 Laptop won’t be able to challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops in terms of performance. However, with its AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, it will be more then enough to tackle your daily workload. There will be no lagging when you make presentations and reports, and no crashes when you multitask between several apps. There’s also a lift hinge that raises the keyboard when the laptop is open, so that you can type while your hands are at a more natural and comfortable angle. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD, the laptop will boost your productivity as soon as you unbox it because it’s ready for use right away.

The 17.3-inch screen of the HP 17 Laptop offers HD+ resolution, so you’ve got a detailed view of whatever you’re working on. The display is also large enough to allow the laptop to function as a decent entertainment device for when you need to take a break from your tasks. When you watch streaming content and play your favorite playlists, the HP 17 Laptop’s dual speakers will make sure that the audio is loud and clear.

The HP 17 Laptop is currently part of the HP laptop deals to close the year with a $220 price cut that makes it more affordable at $430, compared to its sticker price of $650. Once the offer ends, we’re not sure when it will become available again, so if you want to buy the device at this price and get it in time for the holidays, this is your only chance. Add it to your cart and check out immediately to get the HP 17 Laptop delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations