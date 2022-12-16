 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 is $220 off – but hurry!

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

There are all kinds of laptop deals in the market, but not all of them are worth spending your hard-earned money on. Here’s an offer from HP that won’t make you regret your investment — the HP 17 Laptop for $430, following a $220 discount on its original price of $650. We’re not sure how much time is left on this bargain, so if you think this laptop is perfect for you at this price, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button immediately.

Why you should buy the HP 17 Laptop

The HP 17 Laptop won’t be able to challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops in terms of performance. However, with its AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, it will be more then enough to tackle your daily workload. There will be no lagging when you make presentations and reports, and no crashes when you multitask between several apps. There’s also a lift hinge that raises the keyboard when the laptop is open, so that you can type while your hands are at a more natural and comfortable angle. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD, the laptop will boost your productivity as soon as you unbox it because it’s ready for use right away.

The 17.3-inch screen of the HP 17 Laptop offers HD+ resolution, so you’ve got a detailed view of whatever you’re working on. The display is also large enough to allow the laptop to function as a decent entertainment device for when you need to take a break from your tasks. When you watch streaming content and play your favorite playlists, the HP 17 Laptop’s dual speakers will make sure that the audio is loud and clear.

Related

The HP 17 Laptop is currently part of the HP laptop deals to close the year with a $220 price cut that makes it more affordable at $430, compared to its sticker price of $650. Once the offer ends, we’re not sure when it will become available again, so if you want to buy the device at this price and get it in time for the holidays, this is your only chance. Add it to your cart and check out immediately to get the HP 17 Laptop delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is $400 off at Best Buy
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table outside.
This Dell XPS PC is $800 off, complete with an RTX 3090
The Dell XPS Desktop computer sits on a desk next to a monitor and keyboard.
It’s still not cheap, but this Alienware gaming PC is $850 off
alienware aurora r14 gaming desktop deal dell december 2022
Shopping for a Dell XPS 13? The popular laptop is $150 off right now
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
Best standing desk deals for December 2022
Woman working at standing desk
Best vacuum cleaner deals for December 2022
Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.
Best washer and dryer deals for December 2022
A washer and dryer sit next to each other in a laundry room.
Best Vitamix blender deals for December 2022
Vitamix5200 Professional-Grade blender
Best home internet deals for December 2022: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more
how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal
This cheap gaming monitor has free next day delivery at Dell
A 27-inch gaming monitor on a white background.
Jedi: Fallen Order is only $20 – catch up before the new game releases
Cal Kestis and the supporting cast of Jedi: Fallen Order in promo art.
Samsun’g ultrawide Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is only $900 for one more day
The Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor on a desk in an apartment.
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.