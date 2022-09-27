Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should buy the HP 17 Laptop

The HP 17 Laptop is equipped with the AMD Athlon Gold 3150U processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most users. The device won’t match up to the power of the best laptops with these specifications, but to somewhat close the gap, it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD. The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system continues to be the standard for many business-related programs, offering an expansive software library that maximizes the usefulness of the HP 17 Laptop. Its 17.3-inch HD+ screen is great for making presentations, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content.

To keep your hands in a more natural and comfortable typing position while you use the HP 17 Laptop, it features a lift-hinge design that elevates the keyboard to the perfect angle. Meanwhile, to make sure that it’s never out of commission while you’re on the go, the laptop comes with HP Fast Charge technology, which recharges up to 50% of its battery after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

For a machine that’s perfect for basic functions, go for the HP 17 Laptop. It’s already relatively cheap for its sticker price of $490, but it’s even more affordable with HP’s $170 discount that brings its price down to just $320. This is one of the best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now if this is the kind of device that you’re looking for, so you need to act fast because other shoppers may buy all the stocks. Add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

