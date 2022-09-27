 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP 17 Laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the screen.

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should buy the HP 17 Laptop

The HP 17 Laptop is equipped with the AMD Athlon Gold 3150U processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most users. The device won’t match up to the power of the best laptops with these specifications, but to somewhat close the gap, it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD. The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system continues to be the standard for many business-related programs, offering an expansive software library that maximizes the usefulness of the HP 17 Laptop. Its 17.3-inch HD+ screen is great for making presentations, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content.

To keep your hands in a more natural and comfortable typing position while you use the HP 17 Laptop, it features a lift-hinge design that elevates the keyboard to the perfect angle. Meanwhile, to make sure that it’s never out of commission while you’re on the go, the laptop comes with HP Fast Charge technology, which recharges up to 50% of its battery after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

For a machine that’s perfect for basic functions, go for the HP 17 Laptop. It’s already relatively cheap for its sticker price of $490, but it’s even more affordable with HP’s $170 discount that brings its price down to just $320. This is one of the best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now if this is the kind of device that you’re looking for, so you need to act fast because other shoppers may buy all the stocks. Add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Lenovo is practically giving away this 2-in-1 laptop today
The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga in laptop form.
Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.
Best tablet deals for September 2022
apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768
Best Prime Day Deals: What to expect from the October event
Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.
Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $119 today
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
This HP Omen gaming PC cuts the price by over $500
The HP OMEN 40L desktop gaming PC against a white background.
Best gaming laptop deals for September 2022
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for September 2022
campark act74 action camera amazon deal
Best office chair deals for September 2022
staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair
Best Instant Pot deals for September 2022
instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1
Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for September 2022
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Best Ninja Foodi deals for September 2022
amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4
GameStop is offering 20% off collectibles, toys, and games
GameStop Flash Sale promo - sept 2022 with details included.