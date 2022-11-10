HP is feeling the love and expressing it by starting its Black Friday deals early. There are already quite a few Black Friday laptop deals in circulation, so we want to highlight something a bit special for you — a real big boy laptop. At a full 17 inches, the HP 17 Laptop is quite special, and even more so at just $400 — that’s $200 down from the typical $600 price. So, start your Black Friday saving off right with this special 33% discount.

Why you should buy the HP 17 Laptop

The HP 17 Laptop is one of the best laptops for those who want a large visual display on their portable devices. Possessing a 17.3-inch display, 1600 x 900 resolution, and BrightView backing at 250 nits, this laptop won’t be suffering from lack of screen real estate or display quality. You’ll also be able to give others a good view of you with the HP 17’s HP True Vision 720p HD camera. While speaking with others, the cam’s dual microphones will help transmit your voice clearly without resorting to an awkward headset.

Looking at the HP 17’s interior hardware, you’ll be delighted to see that it sports our laptop buying guide’s recommended “sweet spot” of 8GB of RAM. This laptop also has an 11th-gen Intel i3 processor and 256GB of SSD storage space, which should keep you more than happy even if you aren’t using one of our recommended best cloud storage services.

Finally, taking a moment to look below the screen you’ll see the HP 17’s fantastically comfortable keyboard. Using a lift-hinge design, the keyboard will feel slightly elevated and allow for a more ergonomic typing position. Additionally, the trackpad is larger than what is typical due to the large screen size also being reflected in the control panel.

When you need a big laptop and want all of that digital screen space, you really won’t want to skip over a 17-inch laptop like this. So, pick up a HP 17 Laptop today while HP has it on sale for this year’s Black Friday. That $600 laptop is now only $400 after HP took a generous $200 off that base price.

