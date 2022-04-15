 Skip to main content
This 17-inch laptop deal from HP drops the price to just $350

Albert Bassili
HP 17 Laptop sits open with an app menu on the display.

If you’re looking for a general-use laptop that’s just as good at school or the office as at home, HP is probably one of the best laptop brands. In fact, this HP 17 Laptop stands out from the crowd for providing a big screen and being cheaper than you’d expect. In fact, this deal from Dell brings its price down even lower to $350 from $500, a significant discount and probably one of the best HP laptop deals you’re going to find today.

One of the main selling points of this laptop is its 17.3-inch, 1600 x 900 screen, something unusual for laptops in this price range but excellent if you prefer big screens. You can even upgrade the display to a touchscreen for an extra $40, or a Full HD version without touch for $60, so that’s something to consider spending the savings on! The bigger screen also means a bigger keyboard, and this one even has the number pad on the side, which a lot of 14-inch and smaller laptops and 2-in-1s don’t necessarily have, so the typing experience is great for those who need to write a lot, such as students. The HP 17 also has a 128GB SSD, although you can upgrade that up to 1TB SSD for an extra $330 if you’d like, though there are lower increments, or an external hard drive deal might be more helpful.

As for CPU, you get an AMD Athlon Gold 3150U, which we’d probably suggest upgrading to at least an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U for $60, and preferably an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U for $120; either option will give you added processing power and will help with productivity and editing software if you chose. That being said, don’t feel bad going for the base model if you’re not going to demand much out of this laptop. As for the GPU, you get integrated AMD Radeon graphics, which isn’t going to be powerful enough for much gaming, except maybe some indie games, and unfortunately, there’s no real option to upgrade it.

All in all, the HP 17 Laptop has features you don’t often see: A 17.3-inch screen and some good upgrade options, and with this discount from HP bringing the price of one down to $350, you can put some of the $150 savings toward upgrades to make the laptop even better. Otherwise, you can check out some of our other laptop deals for something that might fit better.

