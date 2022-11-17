Black Friday has come early! We’re still a ways out from the official date, but the sales have already started at major retailers. Black Friday laptop deals are a great way to take advantage of the shopping holiday. If you need a laptop, you might as well buy one when they’re on sale. Right now HP has dropped the price of its 17-inch laptop to only $330. That’s a $170 discount off the original $500 price tag. Who doesn’t love a price cut on an already budget friendly product? While you still have time until Black Friday deals officially start, there is a strong possibility that this one will sell out soon.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop

The HP 17z-cp200 is a budget laptop with modest components, but if you’re looking for a solid, dependable option for casual use, it will serve you just fine. It runs on an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U CPU, which only has two cores, but it won’t struggle to process internet applications and basic software like Word and Excel. It has an AMD Radeon graphics card and 8GB of RAM. That’s enough to run a few undemanding programs at the same time. This is a great option for students or casual users who need a portable computer for writing essays, browsing the internet, and streaming content.

Speaking of streaming, the HP 17z’s best trait is its large screen. The display is 17.3 inches, which is at the larger end of the laptop size spectrum. It can display HD+ video, meaning you won’t get full 1080p. Big budget blockbusters might not look great on it, but YouTube and other social media videos will look fine. It comes with a 720p webcam, so you can chat with friends or have work meetings, and you’ll look good on their screens. Rounding it out are some nice bonus features: a full keyboard with a numeric keypad, dual speakers for stereo audio, and USB-C ports for fast data transfer and recharging.

This 17-inch laptop from HP is down to only $330 right now, a $170 price cut off its original $500. This Black Friday laptop deal won’t stick around until the official shopping date, so grab it before it sells out.

