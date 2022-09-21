Whether you need more room for work or play, the HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor is exactly what you need to be able to spread out and get organized. This is one of our favorite desktop monitor deals happening right now; for only $405 at HP, you can bring home this gorgeous display, saving you $125 off its original price of $530. If you’ve been considering buying a new display, this deal may very well be enticing enough to convince you to add one to your cart right away.

Why you should buy the HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor

Add the HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor to your home office or gaming setup and experience up to 33% better concentration than the smaller screen you were using previously. With 34 inches of diagonal space, you have more room that ever to get down to business and get the job done. If you’re on conference calls all day, this is the monitor you need because it comes with a fully integrated speaker. This display is also good for gaming, and while it’s not specifically one of our gaming monitor deals, it is perhaps the best of both worlds and will certainly take your gaming experience to new heights.

The HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor gives you the option to utilize a ton of ergonomic settings, including height, hilt, and low-blue-light mode. With a 3500:1 contrast ratio and up to 1440p resolution supported, this monitor is as nice to look at and is as eco-friendly as it is functional. It’s made out of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and is shipped in sustainably sourced and recyclable packaging. Best of all, it’s Energy Star certified and EPEAT registered.

If you are thinking about upgrading your entire computing setup, don’t forget to check out our desktop computer deals, too. Either way, this deal means that right now is your chance to bring home a 34-inch ultrawide display for only $405 and save $125 off its original price. If you think about it, that’s a small price to pay for instantly increased productivity and immediately improved concentration.

Editors' Recommendations