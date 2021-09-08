  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This HP Chromebook is over 50% off at Best Buy — today only!

By

With everyone heading back to work, and school, we’re seeing some incredible laptop deals, student laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and Chromebook deals, especially as we sail past Labor Day. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $140 off this 11.6-inchHP Chromebook. It’s down to only $119, an amazing drop of more than 50% from its regular price of $259. You won’t find a new Chromebook any cheaper this week, so jump on this deal while supplies last!

A no-nonsense, fast, powerful little machine, the 11.6-inch Chromebook is well-designed and dependable. It’s a no-frills experience for the user who needs to excel at the basics: Word processing, light gaming, browsing, streaming, and the everyday tasks wherein you expect top performance. Multi-task, browse tons of sites at once, manage your home — whatever you need, the 11.6-inch Chromebook is here for you.

We love the minimalist but sturdy design of the 11.6-inch HP Chromebook, which makes it absolutely perfect for students, or regular commuters, who need a laptop they can just toss in their bag, ready to take on the day. Actually, this Chromebook only weighs 2.98 pounds and it measures 0.7 inches thin, so it’s going to be hard to find a more portable machine.

In terms of the display, you’ll never be disappointed with these visuals. It’s got a wide, HD resolution screen with added energy-efficient WLED backlights. This means that it’s easy on the eyes, welcome news for anyone who plans on long nights, or days, in front of the computer. There’s an HD TruVision webcam for all your calls, too — so you’re covered for all your Zoom, Skype, and other video calls.

Under the hood, we’re looking at an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, making multitasking a breeze, whether you want to browse other pages while you answer email, or just relax with Hulu while you take a break from a project. This machine was built to have many Google tabs running at once, even while you take on other tasks with multiple apps running. There’s also 32GB of flash memory storage, which provides quicker bootup times, easy playback of high-definition video, and reduced lag times. In terms of connectivity, there’s a microSD port available for even more storage as well as file transfers, and two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. That means you’re covered for peripherals. 

Best of all, this Chromebook comes loaded with Google’s Chromebook OS, which is easy to use and gives you access to thousands of apps, is updated frequently, and is great with virus protection. What else could you want?

More laptop deals

Want something potentially more powerful, bigger, or faster? It’s hard to find a deal cheaper than this Chromebook, but browse our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,289 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Amazon

HP Laptop 15t-dw300 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $600
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use.
Buy at HP
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$902 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$960 $980
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best smart wallets for 2021

How to uninstall Windows 11

Devices running Windows 11.

The best free movies on YouTube right now

Special agent Motoko Kusanagi falls through the sky above a neon city in a scene from 1995's Ghost in the Shell.

How to restore contacts on an iPhone from iCloud

iPhone how to feature image

How to watch SpaceX launch its first all-civilian mission

The all-civilian crew heading to space in September 2021.

HBO Max coming to 6 counties in Europe on October 26

A montage of characters available in movies and shows on HBO Max.

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet white background

The best 13-inch laptops for 2021

Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)

Best VPN for gaming in 2021

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk.

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

LG’s new foldable display bends both ways and doesn’t crease

LG's new "folding window display" material.

Lenovo’s new Chromebook Duet 5 offers an OLED screen at a budget price

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 front and detached keyboard

Lenovo’s new ThinkVision monitor comes with Thunderbolt 4 port, Ethernet jack

lenovo thinkvision p27u 20 thunderbolt 4 monitor monitors 2021