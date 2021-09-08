With everyone heading back to work, and school, we’re seeing some incredible laptop deals, student laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and Chromebook deals, especially as we sail past Labor Day. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $140 off this 11.6-inchHP Chromebook. It’s down to only $119, an amazing drop of more than 50% from its regular price of $259. You won’t find a new Chromebook any cheaper this week, so jump on this deal while supplies last!

A no-nonsense, fast, powerful little machine, the 11.6-inch Chromebook is well-designed and dependable. It’s a no-frills experience for the user who needs to excel at the basics: Word processing, light gaming, browsing, streaming, and the everyday tasks wherein you expect top performance. Multi-task, browse tons of sites at once, manage your home — whatever you need, the 11.6-inch Chromebook is here for you.

We love the minimalist but sturdy design of the 11.6-inch HP Chromebook, which makes it absolutely perfect for students, or regular commuters, who need a laptop they can just toss in their bag, ready to take on the day. Actually, this Chromebook only weighs 2.98 pounds and it measures 0.7 inches thin, so it’s going to be hard to find a more portable machine.

In terms of the display, you’ll never be disappointed with these visuals. It’s got a wide, HD resolution screen with added energy-efficient WLED backlights. This means that it’s easy on the eyes, welcome news for anyone who plans on long nights, or days, in front of the computer. There’s an HD TruVision webcam for all your calls, too — so you’re covered for all your Zoom, Skype, and other video calls.

Under the hood, we’re looking at an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, making multitasking a breeze, whether you want to browse other pages while you answer email, or just relax with Hulu while you take a break from a project. This machine was built to have many Google tabs running at once, even while you take on other tasks with multiple apps running. There’s also 32GB of flash memory storage, which provides quicker bootup times, easy playback of high-definition video, and reduced lag times. In terms of connectivity, there’s a microSD port available for even more storage as well as file transfers, and two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. That means you’re covered for peripherals.

Best of all, this Chromebook comes loaded with Google’s Chromebook OS, which is easy to use and gives you access to thousands of apps, is updated frequently, and is great with virus protection. What else could you want?

More laptop deals

Want something potentially more powerful, bigger, or faster? It’s hard to find a deal cheaper than this Chromebook, but browse our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations