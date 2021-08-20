When you’re looking for affordable laptop deals to buy for your child in preparation for the new school year, you might want to stay away from MacBook deals. You should consider Chromebook deals, as these Chrome OS-powered devices are cheaper than traditional laptops. However, if they’re still beyond your budget, check out refurbished laptop deals. Refurbished MacBook deals remain relatively expensive though, especially when compared to Blair Tech’s $200 price cut for the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4, which lowers its price to just $100 from its original price of $300.

A Chromebook runs on Google’s Chrome OS, which is basically the Chrome browser that’s tweaked to function as an operating system. Chromebooks rely on web-based apps and cloud storage, but this dependency translates to low overhead and snappy performance. These benefits can be seen in the HP Chromebook 11 G4, which is powered by the Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, with an 11-inch display and a 16GB SSD for internal storage.

You don’t have to worry about receiving a faulty device because it’s refurbished, as Blair Tech puts them through a rigorous process that tests their quality, erases previous data, replaces any failing components, and verifies that all ports and connectors are properly working. Additionally, because of its very low price, you won’t be stressed if the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4 gets dinged up from daily use.

For students who are getting ready for their return to school, the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4 may be the laptop that they need to have a great year. It’s available from Blair Tech for just $100, after a $200 discount to the Chromebook’s original price of $300. There’s no telling how long stocks will last because of the device’s unbelievably cheap price, so if you think your child will do better in school with the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you’ve decided to go with a refurbished laptop for your child, but you’d like to see if there are better offers than Blair Tech’s discount for the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4, feel free to look around. It might be tough to find a cheaper option, but we’ve rounded up some of the best refurbished laptop deals to help you with your search.

