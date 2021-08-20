  1. Deals
This HP Chromebook is down to $100 today — perfect for school

By
The HP Chromebook 11 G4 with Chrome OS colors on the screen.

When you’re looking for affordable laptop deals to buy for your child in preparation for the new school year, you might want to stay away from MacBook deals. You should consider Chromebook deals, as these Chrome OS-powered devices are cheaper than traditional laptops. However, if they’re still beyond your budget, check out refurbished laptop deals. Refurbished MacBook deals remain relatively expensive though, especially when compared to Blair Tech’s $200 price cut for the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4, which lowers its price to just $100 from its original price of $300.

A Chromebook runs on Google’s Chrome OS, which is basically the Chrome browser that’s tweaked to function as an operating system. Chromebooks rely on web-based apps and cloud storage, but this dependency translates to low overhead and snappy performance. These benefits can be seen in the HP Chromebook 11 G4, which is powered by the Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, with an 11-inch display and a 16GB SSD for internal storage.

You don’t have to worry about receiving a faulty device because it’s refurbished, as Blair Tech puts them through a rigorous process that tests their quality, erases previous data, replaces any failing components, and verifies that all ports and connectors are properly working. Additionally, because of its very low price, you won’t be stressed if the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4 gets dinged up from daily use.

For students who are getting ready for their return to school, the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4 may be the laptop that they need to have a great year. It’s available from Blair Tech for just $100, after a $200 discount to the Chromebook’s original price of $300. There’s no telling how long stocks will last because of the device’s unbelievably cheap price, so if you think your child will do better in school with the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More refurbished laptop deals

If you’ve decided to go with a refurbished laptop for your child, but you’d like to see if there are better offers than Blair Tech’s discount for the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4, feel free to look around. It might be tough to find a cheaper option, but we’ve rounded up some of the best refurbished laptop deals to help you with your search.

Lenovo ThinkPad T450 (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro, 14-Inch)

$347 $422
Everybody who likes Windows laptops loves ThinkPads, and refurbished models are available aplenty. Grab this one with an i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 500GB SSD -- perfect work specs -- for cheap.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $255
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet.
Buy at Dell

MacBook Air 13-inch (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Amazon Renewed

$761 $850
Looking for an entry-level MacBook? This MacBook Air is the ideal starting point, with its fantastic build quality and top-notch ease of use. Its thin and light design is great for traveling, too.
Buy at Amazon

MacBook 12-inch (2017, Intel m3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Amazon Renewed

$542 $589
At 12 inches, the recently discontinued MacBook is the ideal laptop for working on the go. Backed up by Apple's superb build quality and great software, it'll last you years -- and it's cheap!
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 15-Inch (2017, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$999
Frequent video conferences? The Apple 15" MacBook Pro comes with a built-in FaceTime HD camera and omnidirectional mic to enhance the quality of your virtual meetings.
Buy at Amazon
Renewed

MacBook Air (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 2019 Model) - Amazon Renewed

$659 $699
With top-notch ease of use, this MacBook Air is ideal as a starter Mac. Its thin and light design is great for traveling, too.
Buy at Amazon
