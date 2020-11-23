This HP Chromebook is just $200 at Staples for Black Friday

Chromebooks have come a long way since bursting onto the computer scene less than a decade ago, with today’s models featuring everything from 2-in-1 designs to 4K displays. However, what made these unique Chrome OS-powered laptops so popular in the first place was the value they provided in contrast to pricier Windows laptops and MacBooks. For this year’s Black Friday deals, the HP Chromebook 14 is marked down to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. If you’re on the hunt for Black Friday laptop deals and these budget-friendly Chrome OS computers have caught your eye, read on.

Until recently, picking your computer’s operating system was a binary choice: Windows or MacOS. Google shook that up when it introduced Chrome OS, its innovative Linux-based operating system that is cloud-based and light on resources. It didn’t take long for Chromebooks — laptops that utilize Chrome OS — to grow popular as a cheap alternative to traditional laptop PCs, as their cloud-based software has less demanding hardware requirements. And while there are plenty of great Chromebooks on the market today (we’ve rounded up all the best Chromebooks) boasting beefy hardware and the latest technologies, budget-friendly models like the HP Chromebook 14 are still the bread-and-butter of this market.

The HP Chromebook 14 is powered by an AMD A4 dual-core processor that’s backed up by 4GB of RAM, making it perfect for the sorts of tasks you’ll be doing on a Chrome OS laptop (browsing the web, writing text documents, creating spreadsheets, watching videos, and so on). It also has 32GB of flash storage for apps, work files, and photos — not that you’ll need much of that considering that Chrome OS gives you easy access to cloud storage services such as Google Drive. Chrome OS is also now compatible with a myriad of Android apps, letting you share a software ecosystem with your Android phone.

If you’re after a solid, no-frills laptop for work or study, then it doesn’t get much better than this HP Chromebook 14, which is marked down to just $200 during Staples Black Friday after a $50 discount. This is already one of the top cheap Chromebooks on the market, even at its normal price, and is easily one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals going right now. Also be sure to check out these Amazon Black Friday deals, as the retailer also has a lot of Chromebooks and other laptops for sale.

