This HP Chromebook is just $200 at Staples for Black Friday

Chromebooks have come a long way since bursting onto the computer scene less than a decade ago, with today’s models featuring everything from 2-in-1 designs to 4K displays. However, what made these unique Chrome OS-powered laptops so popular in the first place was the value they provided in contrast to pricier Windows laptops and MacBooks. For this year’s Black Friday deals, the HP Chromebook 14 is marked down to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. If you’re on the hunt for Black Friday laptop deals and these budget-friendly Chrome OS computers have caught your eye, read on.

Until recently, picking your computer’s operating system was a binary choice: Windows or MacOS. Google shook that up when it introduced Chrome OS, its innovative Linux-based operating system that is cloud-based and light on resources. It didn’t take long for Chromebooks — laptops that utilize Chrome OS — to grow popular as a cheap alternative to traditional laptop PCs, as their cloud-based software has less demanding hardware requirements. And while there are plenty of great Chromebooks on the market today (we’ve rounded up all the best Chromebooks) boasting beefy hardware and the latest technologies, budget-friendly models like the HP Chromebook 14 are still the bread-and-butter of this market.

The HP Chromebook 14 is powered by an AMD A4 dual-core processor that’s backed up by 4GB of RAM, making it perfect for the sorts of tasks you’ll be doing on a Chrome OS laptop (browsing the web, writing text documents, creating spreadsheets, watching videos, and so on). It also has 32GB of flash storage for apps, work files, and photos — not that you’ll need much of that considering that Chrome OS gives you easy access to cloud storage services such as Google Drive. Chrome OS is also now compatible with a myriad of Android apps, letting you share a software ecosystem with your Android phone.

If you’re after a solid, no-frills laptop for work or study, then it doesn’t get much better than this HP Chromebook 14, which is marked down to just $200 during Staples Black Friday after a $50 discount. This is already one of the top cheap Chromebooks on the market, even at its normal price, and is easily one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals going right now. Also be sure to check out these Amazon Black Friday deals, as the retailer also has a lot of Chromebooks and other laptops for sale.

More Chromebook deals available now

The holiday shopping season always brings a ton of Black Friday laptop sales, so if you want to see what else is on offer, then be sure to check out these other great Black Friday Chromebook deals if you’re looking for something different.
Expires soon

Lenovo 3 Chromebook 11.6-inch (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB hard drive)

$169 $200
Need a bargain Chromebook to get you started? Lenovo's portable laptop should fit the bill. It's small and slim - perfect for travel - and has everything you need for light work.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook (Intel N3060, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC)

$261 $499
Need a reliable Chromebook from a reputable brand? Look no further than this offering from Samsung, which has just what you need to work on the go quickly and easily.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Acer Chromebook 715 (Intel Core i3-8130U, 4GB RAM, 128GB)

$349 $499
Many Chromebooks are on the small side, but the Acer Chromebook 715 is a full-sized 15.6-inch laptop with respectable PC hardware -- and a price tag that's hard to beat.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$199 $299
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Acer Chromebook 315

$219 $259
If a cheap, dependable Chromebook is what you're looking for, the no-nonsense Acer Chromebook 315 is worth a look (and well worth its small price tag).
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Google Pixelbook Go (Intel m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage)

$1,295 $1,399
Google's Pixelbook range combines the company's design know-how with its great Chrome OS software, giving you a laptop that is perfectly suited to working on the go.
Buy at Amazon
