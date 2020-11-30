Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals are showcasing discounts on all sorts of must-have tech gadgets, including Chromebooks. You can currently buy this HP Chromebook for only $149 — down $70 from its original price of $219. If you’ve been on the lookout for an affordable work-from-home device, this deal is for you. Snap this HP Chromebook up now, before you miss your chance.

Chromebooks always see the heaviest demand during big sales like Cyber Monday. This also means they sell out the quickest — especially if they’re priced below $200. This 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is now only $149, so if you need a new Chromebook you need to go shop it now. You never know when stocks might sell out.

This 11.6-inch HP Chromebook gives you all the advantages of using a Chromebook OS at an affordable price. Get access to thousands of apps, in-built virus protection, and access to cloud backup with the Chromebook OS — your data will never feel safer. You’ll even love the crisp, HD display. Stream, game, or edit on your new Chromebook without any issues. This HP Chromebook also carries the hefty Intel Celeron processor. Enjoy your favorite TV shows or run multiple productivity apps with low lag times. There’s even 4 GB RAM available which keeps your laptop running smoothly during those heavy workdays when you have multiple tabs open. You can even take all your work calls straight from your Chromebook with the included HP TrueVision HD camera. Work from anywhere with this Chromebook. It’s extremely portable — it only weighs in at about three pounds so you can easily lug it around in your everyday bag.

With all these amazing features and a discounted price, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is worth the investment at only $149. That said if you’re looking for additional discounts or different brands, be sure to check out the best available Cyber Monday laptop deals. There are so many great discounts available, you’re bound to find a laptop that fits your needs.

More Chromebook deals available now

HP isn’t the only brand discounting their Chromebooks. For more discounts, check out the best available Cyber Monday Chromebook deals. If you’re looking to shop any other tech gadgets, look through the best available Cyber Monday deals — there’s something for everyone.

