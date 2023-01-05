 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This HP Chromebook is only $230 today, with free headphones

Nina Derwin
By
HP Chromebook 14-inch laptop with headphones on a white background.

As students head back to school for the spring semester, many are finding that it’s time for a laptop upgrade. The good news is that HP came prepared, and is offering some pretty great Chromebook deals. One deal that caught our attention is on the 14-inch HP Chromebook laptop that is bundled with an HP Bluetooth headset. Originally priced at $340, this bundle is marked down today to only $230, saving you $110 and shaving nearly a third off the price. While HP laptop deals aren’t totally out of the ordinary, affordably priced bundles such as this don’t come around every day.

Why You Should Buy The 14-Inch HP Chromebook

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook runs on Google’s Chrome OS, making it easier than ever to use all of your favorite Google apps and wirelessly sync to all of your other devices. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, which combines with 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 MHz RAM to deliver speedy application launches and a fair amount of multitasking. Save all of your work on the 32 GB eMMC hard drive, or transfer your files to Google’s cloud storage system.

The 14-inch Chromebook is designed just as much for play as it is for work, and its micro-edge high definition display is perfect for viewing all of your favorite content from anywhere with an internet connection. You can count on quick and easy charging thanks to the built in  USB-C port, and because it weighs only 3.24 pounds, the 14-inch Chromebook is endlessly portable, so you can take advantage of its 11-hour battery while you travel.

Related

Today is your chance to scoop up a brand new 14-inch HP Chromebook laptop and an HP bluetooth headset for a super low price of only $230, saving you $110 and just shy of 30% its original price. We’ve seen plenty of great laptop deals and we’re no stranger to impressive headphone deals, but what’s exciting about this deal is that you can grab both without breaking the bank. Whether you’re heading back to school or working on the go, this deal is one you won’t want to miss, so check it out before it disappears.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best headphone deals: Save on Beats, Bose, and Sony
A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.
Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for January 2023
Best QLED TV Deals for January: Get a 55-inch for $430
55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720
Best iPad Deals for January 2023: Latest models on sale from $299
iPad Pro 2020 Screen
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $550 off right now
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
This 55-inch Sony OLED 4K TV is $900 off (yes, you read that right)
sony a80j oled tv deal best buy may 2022 4k feature
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.
Save more than $1,500 on this powerful Dell business laptop
The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, viewed from the back and front.
Start 2023 with a brand new 55-inch 4K TV – now just $280
TV with Fire Tv on.
Ends midnight: This deal gets you an Amazon Echo Dot for $15
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) on a table with a lamp and book.
Perfect for work or school, this 14-inch laptop is $150 at Best Buy
Front and back views of the Asus E410 14-inch laptop against a white background.
Getting fit in 2023? Strap a Fitbit Versa 4 to your wrist – Now $50 off
A young man wears a Fitbit Versa 4 as he gets ready to workout.
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
The Asus ROG gaming PC and Asus TUF gaming monitor against a white background.