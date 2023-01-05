Hurry! This HP Chromebook is only $230 today, with free headphones

As students head back to school for the spring semester, many are finding that it’s time for a laptop upgrade. The good news is that HP came prepared, and is offering some pretty great Chromebook deals. One deal that caught our attention is on the 14-inch HP Chromebook laptop that is bundled with an HP Bluetooth headset. Originally priced at $340, this bundle is marked down today to only $230, saving you $110 and shaving nearly a third off the price. While HP laptop deals aren’t totally out of the ordinary, affordably priced bundles such as this don’t come around every day.

Why You Should Buy The 14-Inch HP Chromebook

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook runs on Google’s Chrome OS, making it easier than ever to use all of your favorite Google apps and wirelessly sync to all of your other devices. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, which combines with 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 MHz RAM to deliver speedy application launches and a fair amount of multitasking. Save all of your work on the 32 GB eMMC hard drive, or transfer your files to Google’s cloud storage system.

The 14-inch Chromebook is designed just as much for play as it is for work, and its micro-edge high definition display is perfect for viewing all of your favorite content from anywhere with an internet connection. You can count on quick and easy charging thanks to the built in USB-C port, and because it weighs only 3.24 pounds, the 14-inch Chromebook is endlessly portable, so you can take advantage of its 11-hour battery while you travel.

Today is your chance to scoop up a brand new 14-inch HP Chromebook laptop and an HP bluetooth headset for a super low price of only $230, saving you $110 and just shy of 30% its original price. We’ve seen plenty of great laptop deals and we’re no stranger to impressive headphone deals, but what’s exciting about this deal is that you can grab both without breaking the bank. Whether you’re heading back to school or working on the go, this deal is one you won’t want to miss, so check it out before it disappears.

